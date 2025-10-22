Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2025 Nine-Month Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

2025 Third-Quarter Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis):

- Third quarter diluted earnings increased to $0.65 per share, driving year-to-date earnings of $2.01 per share - Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings(1) increased 37.3% to $6.8 million - Net interest margin expanded 33 basis points to 3.79% - Total loans increased $102.5 million, or 6.8% to a record $1.61 billion - Total assets increased $121.3 million, or 6.5% to a record $1.98 billion - Book value increased 6.1% to $27.71 from $26.11 per share, while tangible book value(1) increased 8.4% to $22.62 from $20.87 per share

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations"

"Our third quarter performance was exceptionally strong, supported by core earnings growth that reflects margin expansion and disciplined operating expense control," stated Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "These results, combined with steady asset growth and strong asset quality, demonstrate the strength of our community banking model and our commitment to serving customers across our markets. Solid third quarter financial results have driven year-to-date earnings per diluted share to $2.01, increased book value by 6.1% to $27.71 per share, and produced a return on average assets of 1.14%, compared to 0.77% a year ago."

"Continued investments in our operations and talent have strengthened our foundation and positioned Middlefield for sustained performance and shareholder value creation. The relocation of our Westerville office remains on track to open in the fourth quarter of 2025, advancing our multi-year strategy to expand our presence in the Central Ohio region. As we look to the remainder of the year, we are confident 2025 will be another year of profitable growth and progress," concluded Mr. Zimmerly.

Income Statement

Net interest income for the 2025 third quarter increased 16.5% to $17.6 million, compared to $15.1 million for the 2024 third quarter. The net interest margin for the 2025 third quarter was 3.79%, compared to 3.46% for the same period of 2024. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, increased 13.2% to $51.1 million, compared to $45.1 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to strong loan growth, a decrease in FHLB advances, a decline in the rates for FHLB advances, and an overall decline in rates for deposits despite an increase in total deposit balances. Net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was 3.79%, compared to 3.51% for the same period last year.

Noninterest income for the 2025 third quarter was $2.3 million, compared to $1.7 million for the same period the previous year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest income increased $2.0 million to $7.3 million, compared to $5.3 million for the same period in 2024. In April 2025, Middlefield completed an exchange of real estate with the City of Westerville, Ohio for a parcel of land that had a fair value of $1.5 million. In exchange, Middlefield transferred land and a building with related furnishings associated with its current branch located in Westerville, Ohio. The transferred branch had a net book value of $221,000. The exchange of real estate transaction resulted in a one-time, non-cash gain of $1.2 million during the second quarter of 2025.

For the 2025 third quarter, noninterest expense was $13.1 million, compared to $11.9 million for the 2024 third quarter. Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $38.9 million, compared to $35.7 million for the same period in 2024. Noninterest expense for the 2025 second quarter included a $700,000 loss associated with recording a separate property located in Westerville, Ohio as held for sale.

Net income for the 2025 third quarter was $5.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $16.3 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to $10.7 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

For the 2025 third quarter, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $6.8 million, compared to $4.9 million for the same period of 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $19.5 million, compared to $14.7 million for the same period last year. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".)

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2025, increased 6.5% to a record $1.98 billion, compared to $1.86 billion at September 30, 2024. Total loans at September 30, 2025, were a record $1.61 billion, compared to $1.50 billion at September 30, 2024. The 6.8% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to higher commercial and industrial loans, owner occupied, home equity lines of credit, and residential real estate loans, partially offset by a reduction in non-owner occupied, construction and other, and multifamily loans.

The investment securities available-for-sale portfolio was $155.9 million at September 30, 2025, compared with $169.9 million at September 30, 2024.

Total liabilities at September 30, 2025, increased 6.5% to $1.75 billion, compared to $1.65 billion at September 30, 2024. Total deposits at September 30, 2025, were $1.62 billion, compared to $1.51 billion at September 30, 2024. The 7.2% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market deposits, partially offset by a decline in time deposit accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 25.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to 25.8% at September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2025, the Company had brokered deposits of $108.6 million, compared to $86.5 million at September 30, 2024.

Michael C. Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Throughout the year we have been focused on growing core deposits by improving the mix of commercial and industrial loans and growing treasury management relationships. As a result of these strategies, commercial and industrial loans have been the largest contributor to loan growth since September 2024. At September 30, 2025, commercial and industrial loans have increased $56.3 million, or 26.4% year-over-year. Increasing commercial and industrial relationships have helped support core deposit growth, which at September 30, 2025, has increased 6.1% compared to the same period a year ago."

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at September 30, 2025:

Percent of Percent of Weighted Average (Dollar amounts in thousands) Balance CRE Portfolio Loan Portfolio Loan-to-Value Multi-Family $ 88,899 12.7 % 5.5 % 64.6 % Owner Occupied Real Estate and Rental and Leasing 73,969 10.6 % 4.6 % 59.1 % Other Services (except Public Administration) 41,291 5.9 % 2.6 % 58.2 % Manufacturing 22,991 3.3 % 1.4 % 50.4 % Educational Services 11,762 1.7 % 0.7 % 49.7 % Accommodation and Food Services 11,441 1.6 % 0.7 % 47.4 % Other 60,146 8.5 % 3.7 % 53.0 % Total Owner Occupied $ 221,600 31.6 % 13.7 % Non-Owner Occupied Real Estate and Rental and Leasing 324,180 46.3 % 20.2 % 54.2 % Accommodation and Food Services 38,132 5.4 % 2.4 % 58.0 % Health Care and Social Assistance 19,100 2.7 % 1.2 % 56.8 % Manufacturing 3,903 0.6 % 0.2 % 44.4 % Other 5,039 0.7 % 0.3 % 62.9 % Total Non-Owner Occupied $ 390,354 55.7 % 24.3 % Total CRE $ 700,853 100.0 % 43.5 %

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends

At September 30, 2025, stockholders' equity was $224.1 million, compared to $210.7 million at September 30, 2024. The 6.4% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily from higher retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at September 30, 2025, was $27.71, compared to $26.11 at September 30, 2024.

At September 30, 2025, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $182.9 million, compared to $168.5 million at September 30, 2024. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $22.62 at September 30, 2025, compared to $20.87 at September 30, 2024. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.63 per share, totaling $5.1 million. Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, the Company increased the quarterly cash dividend by $0.01, or 5% from the previous year's $0.20 per share quarterly cash dividend.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock.

At September 30, 2025, the Company's equity-to-assets ratio was 11.33%, compared to 11.34% at September 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

For the 2025 third quarter, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $392,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.2 million for the 2024 third quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $19,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.2 million for the same period of 2024.

Net recoveries were $334,000, or (0.03%) of average loans, annualized, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $1.3 million, or 0.11% of average loans, annualized, for the same period of 2024.

Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2025, were $29.9 million, which is consistent with nonperforming loans of $30.1 million at September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2025, stood at $23.0 million, or 1.43% of total loans, compared to $22.5 million, or 1.50% of total loans at September 30, 2024. While the allowance for credit losses has remained flat year-over-year, the percentage of the allowance for credit losses to total loans has decreased as a result of an overall increase in total loans while maintaining strong credit quality within the portfolio.

Mr. Ranttila continued, "Nonperforming assets to total assets improved to 1.51% at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.62% at September 30, 2024, reflecting improving asset quality on a year-over-year basis. The modest increase in nonperforming assets from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to two commercial real estate loans, and one commercial and industrial loan. Combined, these loans represented approximately $5.6 million of the increase. We are actively working with these borrowers and expect a favorable resolution in the coming quarters. We believe these relationships are not indicative of a trend in the markets we serve, our portfolio, or our underwriting standards. Overall, we remain encouraged by the strength of our portfolio, ongoing loan and deposit growth, and the year-over-year improvement in net interest margin. We believe these positive trends will continue through the remainder of 2025."

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.98 billion at September 30, 2025. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the following Consolidated Financial Highlights tables below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Balance Sheets (period end) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 81,372 $ 59,145 $ 56,150 $ 46,037 $ 61,851 Federal funds sold 22,333 13,701 10,720 9,755 12,022 Cash and cash equivalents 103,705 72,846 66,870 55,792 73,873 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 155,855 161,116 165,014 165,802 169,895 Other investments 1,131 1,014 1,021 855 895 Loans held for sale 209 152 - - 249 Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 221,600 196,645 185,412 181,447 187,313 Non-owner occupied 390,354 405,032 413,621 412,291 407,159 Multifamily 88,899 79,497 88,737 89,849 94,798 Residential real estate 366,307 357,217 351,274 353,442 345,748 Commercial and industrial 269,422 257,519 235,547 229,034 213,172 Home equity lines of credit 159,805 156,297 147,154 143,379 137,761 Construction and other 104,843 123,531 122,653 103,608 111,550 Consumer installment 5,794 6,187 5,951 6,564 7,030 Total loans 1,607,024 1,581,925 1,550,349 1,519,614 1,504,531 Less allowance for credit losses 23,029 22,335 22,401 22,447 22,526 Net loans 1,583,995 1,559,590 1,527,948 1,497,167 1,482,005 Premises and equipment, net 21,428 20,304 20,494 20,565 20,528 Premises and equipment held for sale 998 1,015 - - - Goodwill 36,356 36,356 36,356 36,356 36,356 Core deposit intangibles 4,862 5,112 5,362 5,611 5,869 Bank-owned life insurance 35,335 35,102 34,866 35,259 35,049 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 35,019 31,762 30,425 35,952 32,916 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,978,893 $ 1,924,369 $ 1,888,356 $ 1,853,359 $ 1,857,635

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 410,612 $ 371,155 $ 369,492 $ 377,875 $ 390,933 Interest-bearing demand 232,452 236,239 222,953 208,291 218,002 Money market 528,246 466,935 481,664 414,074 376,619 Savings 180,547 184,534 189,943 197,749 199,984 Time 270,445 334,755 275,673 247,704 327,231 Total deposits 1,622,302 1,593,618 1,539,725 1,445,693 1,512,769 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 106,000 89,000 110,000 172,400 106,000 Other borrowings 11,502 11,557 11,609 11,660 11,711 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,969 14,142 13,229 13,044 16,450 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,754,773 1,708,317 1,674,563 1,642,797 1,646,930 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,966,196 shares issued, 8,086,886 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 162,349 162,195 162,195 161,999 161,916 Additional paid-in capital 1,041 811 515 246 108 Retained earnings 120,514 116,892 112,432 109,299 106,067 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,875 ) (22,937 ) (20,440 ) (20,073 ) (16,477 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 1,879,310 shares as of September 30, 2025 (40,909 ) (40,909 ) (40,909 ) (40,909 ) (40,909 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 224,120 216,052 213,793 210,562 210,705 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,978,893 $ 1,924,369 $ 1,888,356 $ 1,853,359 $ 1,857,635

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, Statements of Income 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 25,485 $ 25,122 $ 23,387 $ 23,308 $ 23,441 $ 73,994 $ 69,258 Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 299 325 291 320 348 915 1,171 Federal funds sold 192 120 155 151 143 467 417 Investment securities: Taxable interest 538 526 530 528 528 1,594 1,500 Tax-exempt interest 958 960 960 961 962 2,878 2,900 Dividends on stock 136 183 150 170 191 469 578 Total interest and dividend income 27,608 27,236 25,473 25,438 25,613 80,317 75,824 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 8,972 8,789 7,885 8,582 8,792 25,646 24,681 Short-term borrowings 918 870 1,347 1,128 1,575 3,135 5,488 Other borrowings 153 140 143 173 173 436 530 Total interest expense 10,043 9,799 9,375 9,883 10,540 29,217 30,699 NET INTEREST INCOME 17,565 17,437 16,098 15,555 15,073 51,100 45,125 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 392 (506 ) 95 (177 ) 2,234 (19 ) 2,185 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES 17,173 17,943 16,003 15,732 12,839 51,119 42,940 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 1,072 1,061 989 1,068 959 3,122 2,839 Gain (Loss) on equity securities 17 (7 ) (34 ) 56 14 (24 ) (65 ) Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 228 230 493 230 246 951 700 Gain on sale of loans 158 39 24 64 56 221 135 Revenue from investment services 306 310 268 237 206 884 679 Gain on exchange of real estate - 1,229 - - - 1,229 - Gross rental income - - - - - - 67 Other income 543 216 204 259 262 963 944 Total noninterest income 2,324 3,078 1,944 1,914 1,743 7,346 5,299 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 6,883 6,731 6,551 5,996 6,201 20,165 18,645 Occupancy expense 604 667 687 596 627 1,958 1,780 Equipment expense 249 248 225 221 203 722 704 Data processing costs 1,240 1,273 1,271 1,174 1,214 3,784 3,665 Ohio state franchise tax 399 399 399 390 399 1,197 1,193 Federal deposit insurance expense 267 267 267 293 255 801 762 Professional fees 700 521 598 611 539 1,819 1,654 Advertising expense 386 451 364 371 283 1,201 1,210 Software amortization expense 94 95 90 83 74 279 117 Core deposit intangible amortization 250 250 249 258 257 749 773 Loss on premises and equipment held for sale 18 693 - - - 711 - Gross other real estate owned expenses - - - - - - 99 Other expense 2,008 2,056 1,492 1,810 1,819 5,556 5,136 Total noninterest expense 13,098 13,651 12,193 11,803 11,871 38,942 35,738 Income before income taxes 6,399 7,370 5,754 5,843 2,711 19,523 12,501 Income taxes 1,079 1,213 924 995 371 3,216 1,830 NET INCOME $ 5,320 $ 6,157 $ 4,830 $ 4,848 $ 2,340 $ 16,307 $ 10,671 PTPP(1) $ 6,791 $ 6,864 $ 5,849 $ 5,666 $ 4,945 $ 19,504 $ 14,686

(1)See section "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Per common share data Net income per common share - basic $ 0.66 $ 0.76 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.29 $ 2.02 $ 1.32 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.76 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.29 $ 2.01 $ 1.32 Dividends declared per share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.63 $ 0.60 Book value per share (period end) $ 27.71 $ 26.74 $ 26.46 $ 26.08 $ 26.11 $ 27.71 $ 26.11 Tangible book value per share (period end)(1) (2) $ 22.62 $ 21.60 $ 21.29 $ 20.88 $ 20.87 $ 22.62 $ 20.87 Dividends declared $ 1,698 $ 1,697 $ 1,697 $ 1,616 $ 1,615 $ 5,092 $ 4,841 Dividend yield 2.78 % 2.80 % 3.05 % 2.84 % 2.76 % 2.81 % 2.78 % Dividend payout ratio 31.92 % 27.56 % 35.13 % 33.33 % 69.02 % 31.23 % 45.37 % Average shares outstanding - basic 8,084,658 8,081,193 8,078,805 8,071,905 8,071,032 8,081,573 8,076,440 Average shares outstanding - diluted 8,147,495 8,113,572 8,097,545 8,092,357 8,086,872 8,130,213 8,092,280 Period ending shares outstanding 8,086,886 8,081,193 8,081,193 8,073,708 8,071,032 8,086,886 8,071,032 Selected ratios Return on average assets (Annualized) 1.08 % 1.29 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 0.50 % 1.14 % 0.77 % Return on average equity (Annualized) 9.62 % 11.53 % 9.22 % 9.19 % 4.45 % 10.12 % 6.90 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) (3) 11.86 % 14.31 % 11.48 % 11.50 % 5.58 % 12.54 % 8.68 % Efficiency(4) 63.73 % 64.49 % 65.22 % 65.05 % 67.93 % 64.45 % 68.19 % Equity to assets at period end 11.33 % 11.23 % 11.32 % 11.36 % 11.34 % 11.33 % 11.34 % Noninterest expense to average assets 0.67 % 0.72 % 0.65 % 0.63 % 0.66 % 2.04 % 1.94 %

(1)See section "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures. (2)Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding. (3)Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity. (4)The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, Yields 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable(1) 6.30 % 6.40 % 6.17 % 6.12 % 6.19 % 6.29 % 6.19 % Investment securities(1) (2) 3.69 % 3.64 % 3.69 % 3.63 % 3.62 % 3.67 % 3.60 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks 3.52 % 4.13 % 3.57 % 4.23 % 4.27 % 3.72 % 4.58 % Total interest-earning assets 5.93 % 6.03 % 5.81 % 5.78 % 5.84 % 5.93 % 5.85 % Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 2.27 % 2.27 % 2.13 % 2.07 % 2.16 % 2.29 % 1.99 % Money market deposits 3.43 % 3.53 % 3.38 % 3.81 % 3.93 % 3.45 % 3.90 % Savings deposits 0.95 % 0.86 % 0.82 % 0.75 % 0.71 % 0.87 % 0.64 % Certificates of deposit 3.74 % 3.66 % 3.93 % 4.21 % 4.49 % 3.77 % 4.37 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.91 % 2.90 % 2.82 % 3.05 % 3.17 % 2.90 % 3.07 % Non-Deposit Funding: Borrowings 4.53 % 4.54 % 4.58 % 4.93 % 5.54 % 4.55 % 5.58 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.03 % 3.01 % 3.01 % 3.21 % 3.41 % 3.03 % 3.37 % Cost of deposits 2.20 % 2.21 % 2.10 % 2.24 % 2.33 % 2.17 % 2.24 % Cost of funds 2.33 % 2.34 % 2.30 % 2.41 % 2.58 % 2.32 % 2.54 % Net interest margin(3) 3.79 % 3.88 % 3.69 % 3.56 % 3.46 % 3.79 % 3.51 %

(1)Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2)Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3)Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Asset quality data 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) Nonperforming assets(1) $ 29,928 $ 25,052 $ 29,550 $ 29,984 $ 30,078 Allowance for credit losses $ 23,029 $ 22,335 $ 22,401 $ 22,447 $ 22,526 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.43 % 1.41 % 1.44 % 1.48 % 1.50 % Net charge-offs (recoveries): Quarter-to-date $ (107 ) $ (18 ) $ (209 ) $ 151 $ 1,382 Year-to-date (334 ) (227 ) (209 ) 1,436 1,285 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized: Quarter-to-date (0.03 %) (0.00 %) (0.06 %) 0.04 % 0.36 % Year-to-date (0.03 %) (0.03 %) (0.06 %) 0.10 % 0.11 % Nonperforming loans/total loans 1.86 % 1.58 % 1.91 % 1.97 % 2.00 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 76.95 % 89.15 % 75.81 % 74.86 % 74.89 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 1.51 % 1.30 % 1.56 % 1.62 % 1.62 %

(1)Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Stockholders' equity $ 224,120 $ 216,052 $ 213,793 $ 210,562 $ 210,705 Less goodwill and other intangibles 41,218 41,468 41,718 41,967 42,225 Tangible common equity $ 182,902 $ 174,584 $ 172,075 $ 168,595 $ 168,480 Shares outstanding 8,086,886 8,081,193 8,081,193 8,073,708 8,071,032 Tangible book value per share $ 22.62 $ 21.60 $ 21.29 $ 20.88 $ 20.87

Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Average stockholders' equity $ 219,278 $ 214,144 $ 212,465 $ 209,864 $ 209,096 $ 215,395 $ 206,691 Less average goodwill and other intangibles 41,340 41,589 41,839 42,092 42,350 41,589 42,512 Average tangible common equity $ 177,938 $ 172,555 $ 170,626 $ 167,772 $ 166,746 $ 173,806 $ 164,179 Net income $ 5,320 $ 6,157 $ 4,830 $ 4,848 $ 2,340 $ 16,307 $ 10,671 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 11.86 % 14.31 % 11.48 % 11.50 % 5.58 % 12.54 % 8.68 %

Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 5,320 $ 6,157 $ 4,830 $ 4,848 $ 2,340 $ 16,307 $ 10,671 Add income taxes 1,079 1,213 924 995 371 3,216 1,830 Add provision for (recovery of) credit losses 392 (506 ) 95 (177 ) 2,234 (19 ) 2,185 PTPP $ 6,791 $ 6,864 $ 5,849 $ 5,666 $ 4,945 $ 19,504 $ 14,686

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Average Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable ?¹? $ 1,605,733 $ 25,485 6.30 % $ 1,507,518 $ 23,441 6.19 % Investment securities(1) (2) 188,211 1,496 3.69 % 191,748 1,490 3.62 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks(3) 70,727 627 3.52 % 63,580 682 4.27 % Total interest-earning assets 1,864,671 27,608 5.93 % 1,762,846 25,613 5.84 % Noninterest-earning assets 83,217 88,644 Total assets $ 1,947,888 $ 1,851,490 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 233,106 $ 1,331 2.27 % $ 217,124 $ 1,181 2.16 % Money market deposits 479,785 4,143 3.43 % 362,545 3,583 3.93 % Savings deposits 184,146 440 0.95 % 198,775 357 0.71 % Certificates of deposit 324,516 3,058 3.74 % 325,240 3,671 4.49 % Short-term borrowings 82,306 918 4.43 % 113,812 1,575 5.51 % Other borrowings 11,532 153 5.26 % 11,739 173 5.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,315,391 10,043 3.03 % 1,229,235 10,540 3.41 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 398,307 396,456 Other liabilities 14,912 16,703 Stockholders' equity 219,278 209,096 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,947,888 $ 1,851,490 Net interest income $ 17,565 $ 15,073 Interest rate spread(4) 2.90 % 2.43 % Net interest margin(5) 3.79 % 3.46 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 141.76 % 143.41 %

(1)Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $271 and $281 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2)Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3)Includes dividends received on restricted stock. (4)Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5)Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable(1) $ 1,605,733 $ 25,485 6.30 % $ 1,576,050 $ 25,122 6.40 % Investment securities(1) (2) 188,211 1,496 3.69 % 191,619 1,486 3.64 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks(3) 70,727 627 3.52 % 61,012 628 4.13 % Total interest-earning assets 1,864,671 27,608 5.93 % 1,828,681 27,236 6.03 % Noninterest-earning assets 83,217 79,414 Total assets $ 1,947,888 $ 1,908,095 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 233,106 $ 1,331 2.27 % $ 238,884 $ 1,353 2.27 % Money market deposits 479,785 4,143 3.43 % 489,525 4,313 3.53 % Savings deposits 184,146 440 0.95 % 188,999 404 0.86 % Certificates of deposit 324,516 3,058 3.74 % 297,727 2,719 3.66 % Short-term borrowings 82,306 918 4.43 % 77,666 870 4.49 % Other borrowings 11,532 153 5.26 % 11,588 140 4.85 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,315,391 10,043 3.03 % 1,304,389 9,799 3.01 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 398,307 376,468 Other liabilities 14,912 13,094 Stockholders' equity 219,278 214,144 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,947,888 $ 1,908,095 Net interest income $ 17,565 $ 17,437 Interest rate spread(4) 2.90 % 3.02 % Net interest margin(5) 3.79 % 3.88 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 141.76 % 140.19 %

(1)Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $271 and $266 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. (2)Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3)Includes dividends received on restricted stock. (4)Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5)Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable(1) $ 1,573,040 $ 73,994 6.29 % $ 1,495,834 $ 69,258 6.19 % Investment securities(1) (2) 190,609 4,472 3.67 % 191,784 4,400 3.60 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks(3) 66,466 1,851 3.72 % 63,203 2,166 4.58 % Total interest-earning assets 1,830,115 80,317 5.93 % 1,750,821 75,824 5.85 % Noninterest-earning assets 82,392 88,408 Total assets $ 1,912,507 $ 1,839,229 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 223,719 $ 3,839 2.29 % $ 212,699 $ 3,167 1.99 % Money market deposits 475,919 12,272 3.45 % 332,987 9,730 3.90 % Savings deposits 188,692 1,232 0.87 % 197,477 951 0.64 % Certificates of deposit 294,416 8,303 3.77 % 330,884 10,833 4.37 % Short-term borrowings 93,403 3,135 4.49 % 132,275 5,488 5.54 % Other borrowings 11,586 436 5.03 % 11,790 530 6.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,287,735 29,217 3.03 % 1,218,112 30,699 3.37 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 395,385 397,764 Other liabilities 13,992 16,662 Stockholders' equity 215,395 206,691 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,912,507 $ 1,839,229 Net interest income $ 51,100 $ 45,125 Interest rate spread(4) 2.90 % 2.48 % Net interest margin(5) 3.79 % 3.51 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 142.12 % 143.73 %

(1)Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $809 and $851 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. (2)Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3)Includes dividends received on restricted stock. (4)Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5)Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.