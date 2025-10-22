ExlService Holdings, Inc.: EXL and Schneider National streamline trucking logistics with AI-powered digital transformation

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced a major digital transformation initiative with Schneider National, Inc. [NYSE: SNDR], a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. The collaboration leverages advanced data and AI-enabled automation to streamline workflows, significantly reducing inefficiencies that have long affected the trucking industry.

The initiative targets manual processes and frequent hand-offs that create delays in logistics operations. Historically, the industry has contended with significant lags in scheduling, with an average of three days passing from load creation to appointment confirmation. By deploying a suite of data and AI technologies, EXL and Schneider have successfully digitized and optimized the entire appointment scheduling workflow, from intake and processing to reporting.

"Embracing digital transformation is key to our mission of providing solutions for our customer and drivers," said Mike Kukiela, senior vice president, operations supply chain and distribution management at Schneider. "Our collaboration with EXL has delivered measurable impact and set a new benchmark of excellence - both for Schnieder and the trucking industry as a whole."

This collaboration has delivered substantial improvements and established a new standard for efficiency in the supply chain. Key results include a more than 50% improvement in average cycle time to schedule appointments and a 24% reduction in the cost per appointment scheduled. The implementation of a cloud-native, 24/7 scalable solution provides near-real-time appointment setting, which greatly enhances both customer and driver experiences.

"Working with Schneider allowed us to bring our expertise in data and AI to a critical industry that stands to benefit tremendously from digital innovation," said Narasimha Kini, executive vice president, banking & capital markets and diversified industries at EXL. "This initiative showcases how technology can unlock efficiencies, improve workflows, drive better outcomes and ultimately reshape customer and driver experiences across the supply chain."

The success of this effort demonstrates the transformative potential of applying intelligent automation to complex logistics challenges. By addressing long-standing pain points, EXL and Schneider are creating more resilient and responsive trucking supply chain, setting a foundation for future industry-wide best practices.

To learn more about supply chain and logistics solutions here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 61,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL's actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL's Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Contact

Media

Keith Little

media.relations@exlservice.com