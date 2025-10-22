Blackboxstocks, Inc.: Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) Merger Target REAlloys Inc. and Japanese Government's 'JOGMEC' Sign Strategic MOU to Strengthen U.S., Japan Rare Earth Supply Chain

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) ("Blackboxstocks" or the "Company") today announced that its merger target, REAlloys Inc. ("REAlloys"), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC), a statutory corporation under Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), to establish a strategic framework for collaboration in rare earth development, technology transfer, and industrial security.

JOGMEC has spent decades driving the development of non-Chinese rare earth supply chains, many of which stem from its early strategic investments. Its landmark initiatives include the Japan Australia Rare Earths partnership with Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., backed by more than A$200 million, and the recent €110 million investment into the Caremag refinery in France. Its new collaboration with REAlloys marks JOGMEC's first engagement with a U.S.-based rare earth company, aligning with the United States' renewed push to expand domestic rare earth capacity and strengthen supply chain independence from China.

Under the MOU, REAlloys and JOGMEC will collaborate to develop, qualify, and supply high-performance rare earth materials and magnets supporting the U.S.-Japan Alliance and the Guidelines for Defense Cooperation.

"JOGMEC's financial, technical and industrial leadership in this industry is unmatched," said Leonard Sternheim, CEO of REAlloys. "By combining Japan's technological excellence with North America's industrial capacity, we are driving the next wave of resource innovation and helping deliver on North America's mission to achieve supply chain independence from China."

Hiroshi Kubota, Executive Vice President of JOGMEC added, "This collaboration underscores Japan's commitment to building critical mineral partnerships with trusted allies. Through our work with REAlloys, we are extending Japan's leadership in resource development, processing, and technology integration to support a more resilient and diversified global supply chain."

Key Areas of Collaboration

JOGMEC, under METI commission, will facilitate the transfer of advanced Japanese magnet, separation, and processing technologies to REAlloys' midstream and downstream facilities, supporting the production of NdFeB and SmCo magnets for defense and semiconductor applications. Investment and Financing: The parties will explore JOGMEC-supported investments and financing for REAlloys' North American supply chain, spanning upstream mining (Saskatchewan), midstream separation (Saskatoon), and downstream manufacturing (Ohio).

About REAlloys Inc.

REAlloys Inc. ("REA") is building a North American mine-to-magnet supply chain, uniting upstream resources at Hoidas Lake, midstream processing development through its memorandum of understanding with the Saskatchewan Research Council, and downstream production of advanced alloys and magnet materials in Euclid, Ohio. The Hoidas Lake project boasts a significant Mineral Resource Estimate of 2,153,000 tons of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) in the Measured and Indicated categories, with substantial potential upside. The Hoidas Lake deposit is distinguished by its unique combination of Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREEs), including Dysprosium, Terbium, Gadolinium, and Erbium, and Light Rare Earth Elements (LREEs), such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Cerium, and Lanthanum. Through its collaboration with the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC"), REA aims to establish and scale midstream processing capabilities across the continent that complement and feed its Euclid operations and strengthen North America's developing independent rare earth supply chain. REA is expanding its Ohio facility's production capacity, with plans to scale and expand its midstream capabilities alongside the SRC, while concurrently advancing its HLREE Project, positioning the company to meet high-performance magnet and alloy demand for U.S. Protected Markets, including defense, nuclear, robotics, electric aviation, and critical infrastructure sectors.

About JOGMEC

The Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) is a statutory corporation under Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). JOGMEC advances the stable supply of critical minerals through investment, R&D, and global partnerships. Its rare earth programs, including the Japan Australia Rare Earths (JARE) initiative, have positioned Japan as a world leader in resource security, advanced processing, and recycling innovation.

About Blackboxstocks Inc.

Blackboxstocks Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs "predictive technology" enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/screenshare feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans over 40 countries. For more information, go to https://blackboxstocks.com/.

