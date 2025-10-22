New to The Street Signs Peer To Peer Network for 12-Part National Television and Billboard Media Series

Campaign Includes Long-Form Interviews, TV Commercials, Earned Media, and Outdoor Billboards Across NYC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / New to The Street, the nationally broadcast business television brand airing weekly as sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television, today announced it has signed Peer To Peer Network (OTC:PTOPD) for a comprehensive 12-part nationwide media series.

The campaign will include long-form CEO interviews, television commercials, earned-media placement, and outdoor billboard exposure throughout New York City's Times Square and Financial District. The initiative will spotlight Peer To Peer Network's flagship platform, MOBICARD, the digital business-card technology enabling professionals to instantly share and track contact information through a mobile-first, data-driven experience.

"Partnering with New to The Street gives Peer To Peer Network the ability to showcase how our MOBICARD digital business-card platform is redefining professional connectivity," said Josh Sodaitis, CEO & Chairman of the Board at Peer To Peer Network (OTC: PTOPD). "This 12-part media campaign allows us to tell our story to millions of professionals and investors while demonstrating how digital business cards are becoming the new standard for global networking. Visibility is everything - and this campaign is going to give PTOPD & MOBICARD the exposure they truly deserve. When I told shareholders there was so much more coming, this platform is a part of exactly what I meant - it will allow us to share the rapid developments we are making with a much wider audience. Great things are coming; I am also excited to be able to interview on the floor of the NYSE and I look forward to making some BIG announcements there soon."

"We're thrilled to tell the Peer To Peer Network story across our national platforms," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder & CEO of New to The Street. "Their leadership in secure, digital identity exchange represents the type of innovation that captures the attention of our global investor and business audience."

Filming for the Peer To Peer Network series will take place at the Nasdaq MarketSite and New York Stock Exchange studios, where New to The Street produces its signature Opportunities to Consider segments. Broadcast air dates and distribution schedules will be announced in the coming weeks across Fox Business, Bloomberg Television, and New to The Street's expanding digital platforms.

Each episode will receive nationwide TV exposure, digital distribution to more than 3.6 million YouTube subscribers, and social amplification through New to The Street's 500,000-plus combined followers on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.

Outdoor creative and placement will be managed by Accel Media International (AMI), the exclusive billboard partner for New to The Street, providing high-impact visibility on the Nasdaq Tower and Reuters boards in Times Square and on digital billboards throughout Manhattan's Financial District.

About Peer To Peer Network (OTC: PTOPD)

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the technology company behind MOBICARD, the first publicly traded digital business-card platform. MOBICARD allows users to instantly share customized contact information, websites, videos, and social media links while capturing analytics on every interaction. The company's mission is to revolutionize professional networking through a contact-free, data-empowered approach.

For more information, visit www.ptopnetwork.com.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of America's longest-running business television brands, airing sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television. Since 2009, the platform has featured hundreds of public and private company CEOs, industry leaders, and innovators. Its programming reaches over 220 million U.S. homes weekly and an expanding global digital audience exceeding 3.6 million YouTube subscribers.

Learn more at www.NewToTheStreet.com.

