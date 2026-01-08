Anzeige
WKN: A41FV1 | ISIN: US7054842023
Peer To Peer Network to Host Shareholder Update Conference Call on January 15

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC:PTOP), the inventor of the digital business card, today announced that it will host a Shareholder Update Conference Call on January 15, 2026, providing investors with a comprehensive update on company performance and strategic direction.

During the call, management will deliver a sales and revenue update, discuss recent momentum across the MobiCard platform and PTOP Intelligence Labs, and outline the roadmap and growth strategy for 2026. The update will highlight near-term execution priorities, expanding opportunities, and the company's vision for scaling shareholder value in the year ahead.

The call is intended to give shareholders direct insight into PTOP's progress, milestones, and forward-looking initiatives as the company enters 2026 with accelerating momentum.

Conference call details, including time and access information, will be provided separately - to attend, email info@freemobicard.com with the word "attend" and you will be sent out the log-in details.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator of the digital business cards industry. Its flagship product MOBICARD is currently available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company's newly launched AI division, is focused on building a suite of artificial intelligence products designed to enhance compliance, automate corporate communications, and strengthen the connection between companies and their customers or investors.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Media Contact
Peer To Peer Network, Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: info@ptopnetwork.com
Website: www.ptopnetwork.com

SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peer-to-peer-network-to-host-shareholder-update-conference-call-o-1125419

