Peer To Peer Network Announces Beta Program Success, Establishes Scalable Onboarding Framework

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTCID:PTOP), a technology company focused on delivering AI-driven marketing and audience intelligence solutions, today announced the successful buildout of its Tier 1 AI beta program. Based on strong performance and consistent results, the company has elected to cap the beta program at 10 participating companies as it transitions into full commercial deployment by February.

Building on momentum highlighted in recent Company updates, the Tier 1 AI beta achieved its core objectives: validating product-market fit, identifying typical implementation challenges, and formalizing solutions into repeatable operating procedures. These efforts have resulted in a refined onboarding process designed to support scalable deployments across multiple client environments.

To date, Tier 1 AI has been successfully installed on four live customer websites, with two additional deployments scheduled to go live next week. Insights gathered during the beta phase were used to establish standardized onboarding workflows, compliance considerations, and sales enablement processes, positioning the division for immediate growth.

"The beta performed exactly as intended," said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO of Peer To Peer Network. "The AI team did an outstanding job working through real-world challenges, tightening the sales funnel, refining onboarding, and building a pipeline that looks really strong heading into commercial rollout."

The Company noted that the beta phase allowed Peer To Peer Network to validate its internal systems while ensuring Tier 1 AI delivers measurable value to customers seeking improved audience identification, segmentation, and automated outreach capabilities.

With core processes now established, Peer To Peer Network plans to focus on controlled expansion of Tier 1 AI installations while maintaining operational discipline and customer success standards.

About Peer To Peer Network, Inc. & PTOP Intelligence Labs

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator of the digital business cards industry. Its flagship product MOBICARD is currently available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company's newly launched AI division is focused on building a suite of artificial intelligence products designed to enhance compliance, automate corporate communications, and strengthen the connection between companies and their customers or investors.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, the ability of Peer To Peer Network and Hopscotch Air to successfully implement the initiatives described, regulatory developments, capital availability, operational challenges, and other risks identified in filings and disclosures made by the respective companies. Neither Peer To Peer Network nor Hopscotch Air undertakes any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

