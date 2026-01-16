Peer To Peer Network Reports Productive Turnout for Open Shareholder Conference Call, Outlines 2026 Growth Roadmap

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC:PTOP), the original inventor of the digital business card, hosted a well-attended open shareholder conference call last night, where management provided an in-depth overview of the Company's 2026 strategic roadmap and long-term vision for growth, innovation, and shareholder value creation.

During the call, PTOP leadership outlined its core objectives for 2026, including strengthening its position as the original digital business card inventor, accelerating revenue generation, expanding its AI division (PTOP Intelligence Labs), advancing patent enforcement and licensing efforts, pursuing strategic acquisitions, and improving overall market visibility. The Company reaffirmed its commitment to executing a multi-pronged strategy focused on technology leadership, intellectual property monetization, and a focus on becoming profitable prior to the end of 2026.

Management also highlighted upcoming product and technology milestones, including the rollout of MobiCard 1.8 and 2.0 feature upgrades, improvements to user interface and performance, delivering enterprise functionality (signing up entire companies at a time), and deeper AI-driven personalization. PTOP plans to expand enterprise and white-label offerings through advanced AI tools to drive revenue quickly.

PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company's AI division, was a key focus of the discussion. Executives shared updates on finalizing beta testing with enterprise clients, converting those users into paying customers, and launching AI products for marketing, lead generation, and automation. The goal is to drive direct revenue into PTOP, with future evaluation of a potential spin-out or secondary public company if revenue targets are achieved. It was disclosed that the AI division should be profitable within the next 30 days.

The Company's revenue growth strategy centers on onboarding new B2B and enterprise clients, securing white-label and licensing agreements, expanding subscription-based offerings, and increasing recurring monthly revenue. Management emphasized a target of consistent quarter-over-quarter growth.

Patent enforcement and licensing remain a cornerstone of PTOP's competitive advantage. The Company continues working with a specialized patent-infringement law firm to issue enforcement and licensing notices, negotiate licensing and settlement agreements, and monetize its two granted U.S. utility patents while protecting its intellectual property moat.

In addition, PTOP outlined its approach to mergers, acquisitions, and industry consolidation, including identifying targets in digital business cards, AI tools, and CRM/SaaS platforms. The Company plans to leverage its patent portfolio and public company status to pursue strategic roll-ups and consolidate market share under the PTOP brand.

Capital and financing initiatives were also discussed, with management pursuing strategic investors, institutional interest, and private placements to strengthen the balance sheet and fund product development, marketing, acquisitions, and IP enforcement.

To support long-term growth, PTOP is increasing its market visibility through expanded public relations, podcast appearances, media coverage, and investor outreach. The Company is focused on reinforcing its brand authority as the industry's inventor, a patent holder, and a market consolidator.

Shareholder communication remains a priority, with plans for regular updates, transparent reporting on revenue progress, legal milestones, and product releases, along with continued investor Q&A calls and improved corporate messaging. PTOP also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining OTC Market compliance, strengthening disclosures, ensuring board alignment, and improving corporate governance structures.

Looking beyond 2026, PTOP's long-term vision is to become the dominant digital business card platform and a leading AI solutions provider, capturing a significant share of a projected $300+ billion global market in the digital business card space through revenue growth, IP monetization, and strategic expansion.

"We were pleased with the strong turnout and engagement from our shareholders," said Chairman and CEO Joshua Sodaitis. "Our focus remains on execution, innovation, and delivering long-term value to our investors."

About Peer To Peer Network, Inc. & PTOP Intelligence Labs

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator of the digital business cards industry. Its flagship product MOBICARD is currently available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company's newly launched AI division is focused on building a suite of artificial intelligence products designed to enhance compliance, automate corporate communications, and strengthen the connection between companies and their customers or investors.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Sign up for free for the MOBICARD digital business card app here:

Android: Mobicard - Apps on Google Play

iPhone: ?Mobicard App - App Store

Investor Relations

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

617-481-1971

investors@ptopnetwork.com

www.ptopnetwork.com

Technology Questions

Derek McCarthy

www.tier1ai.io

derek@tier1ai.io

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peer-to-peer-network-otc-ptop-reports-productive-turnout-for-open-1128601