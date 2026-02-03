Peer To Peer Network: CEO Annual Letter To Shareholders 2026

PTOP is The legal, technical, and public-market consolidator of the digital business card industry.

Our patents establish legal primacy.

Our technology establishes technical credibility.

Our public-company status establishes acquisition currency.

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / CEO Letter to Shareholders

From Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTCID:PTOP)

Dear Shareholders,

As we close the chapter on 2025 and look ahead to 2026, I want to thank you for your continued belief in Peer To Peer Network during a year that demanded resilience, focus, and execution. The past year was foundational. It was about positioning PTOP for what comes next - not just incremental growth, but structural transformation.

2025: A Year of Positioning and Proof

In 2025, Peer To Peer Network made meaningful progress across legal, technical, and strategic fronts. We continued to solidify our position as the original inventor of the digital business card, supported by granted U.S. utility patents that underpin the industry itself. We strengthened our intellectual property posture, advanced enforcement and licensing strategies, and laid the groundwork for monetization pathways that extend well beyond a single product.

Operationally, we continued refining the MOBICARD platform, expanding enterprise conversations, and preparing for the next generation of our technology. Equally important, we took decisive steps to modernize PTOP for the realities of today's capital markets - improving transparency, governance, and long-term scalability.

But perhaps the most important accomplishment of 2025 was strategic clarity.

The World Is Changing - AI Is the Catalyst

We are entering a period of global transformation driven by artificial intelligence. In 2026, AI will not be a "feature" or an "add-on." It will be the operating layer beneath every serious business: finance, healthcare, compliance, marketing, logistics, identity, and communication.

Companies that fail to adapt will be disrupted. Companies that lead will prosper.

The creation and rapid expansion of PTOP Intelligence Labs was not optional - it was necessary and inevitable. To remain relevant, competitive, and valuable over the long term, PTOP had to evolve from a single-product technology company into a platform company capable of deploying AI across identity, data, compliance, and enterprise workflows.

AI is not the future.

AI is the present - and 2026 is the inflection year.

PTOP's Role: Consolidator, Not Participant

Peer To Peer Network is uniquely positioned in the digital business card industry. We are not merely a vendor or a competitor. We are:

The legal, technical, and public-market consolidator of the digital business card industry.

Our patents establish legal primacy.

Our technology establishes technical credibility.

Our public-company status establishes acquisition currency.

This combination creates an opportunity few companies ever achieve: the ability to consolidate an entire category - through licensing, litigation, partnerships, and acquisitions-under a single public platform. We plan to see results from this strategy in the year 2026.

Product Roadmap: MOBICARD Enters Its Next Era

Execution in 2026 begins with product momentum.

MOBICARD 1.8 is scheduled to launch within the next 90 days , delivering performance improvements, expanded functionality, and a bridge to monetization. Including advertiser revenue.

MOBICARD 2.0 is targeted for release within 180 days, unlocking enterprise signups and larger scale user acquisition. This will allow us to sign up entire companies at a time, and give us an edge against our competitors products.

These releases are not cosmetic upgrades. They are designed to open multiple revenue channels, including:

Premium individual signups

Advertising revenue.

Company wide signups for up to 999,999 people at a time if a company is that large.

Enterprise white-label deployments

At the same time, they strengthen our position in ongoing and future patent infringement actions, as well as potential acquisitions of competitors who choose consolidation over litigation.

PTOP Intelligence Labs: Speed, Revenue, Profitability

PTOP Intelligence Labs is moving fast-by design.

Our objective is to secure 20 paying customers within the next 90 days .

The division is projected to reach profitability within the next 14 days .

AI offerings span compliance, automation, marketing intelligence, and enterprise workflows - areas where demand is immediate and budgets already exist.

This division represents more than revenue. It represents optionality: recurring cash flow, valuation uplift, and the potential for future structural moves, including strategic partnerships or spin-out scenarios if value creation warrants it.

Strategic Capital: The Right Partner, Not Just Capital

As we look ahead, PTOP is actively seeking the right strategic capital partner-not simply funding, but alignment.

Our ideal partner understands:

Industry consolidation versus fragmented licensing

The leverage of public markets

The compounding effect of IP-backed acquisitions

With the right partner, PTOP can move decisively from licensing competitors to acquiring them, accelerating consolidation and maximizing shareholder value. This is how industries are won-not incrementally, but structurally.

Market Outlook and Shareholder Value

We believe 2026 has the potential to be the most important year in PTOP's history.

Our internal objectives include:

Continued revenue acceleration

AI-driven margin expansion

Industry consolidation initiatives

Increased market visibility

We believe these efforts support the potential for the stock price to appreciate above $0.25 by the end of June, with significantly greater upside possible as execution, consolidation, and strategic partnerships come into focus.

2026: The Year AI Touches Everything

Every industry will be reshaped by AI in 2026. Some companies will react. Some will disappear. A few will lead.

Peer To Peer Network is choosing to lead - by adapting early, executing aggressively, and consolidating intelligently.

This is not a short-term story. It is a long-term strategy designed to compound value year after year.

My Closing Thoughts For PTOP Shareholders

I believe - with conviction - that 2026 can be the best year in PTOP's history. With the right execution and the right strategic capital partner, the opportunity exists not only to transform our company, but to redefine an entire industry. Under those conditions, the possibility of PTOP approaching $1.00 per share becomes not speculative - but achievable.

Thank you for standing with us. The future is being built now.

On a personal note, I am navigating this next chapter not only as Chairman and CEO, but also as a father. My youngest son, Justin, just turned two in January, and my older son, Jonathan, will be turning four this July. Being a "Father-CEO" sharpens my perspective every day. It reinforces why I think long term, why stability and adaptability matter, and why building enduring value - not short-term optics - guides every major decision I make for Peer To Peer Network. The world they will inherit will be shaped by AI, technology, and my responsibility-to them and to our shareholders - is to ensure PTOP is positioned to thrive in that future.

Sincerely,

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator the of digital business cards industry. Its flagship product, MOBICARD, is currently available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

Sign up for free for the MOBICARD digital business card app here:

Android: Mobicard - Apps on Google Play

iPhone: ?Mobicard App - App Store

PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company's newly launched AI division is focused on building a suite of artificial intelligence products designed to enhance compliance, automate corporate communications, and strengthen the connection between companies and their customers or investors.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Investor Relations

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

617-481-1971

investors@ptopnetwork.com

www.ptopnetwork.com

Technology Questions

Derek McCarthy

www.tier1ai.io

derek@tier1ai.io

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ceo-annual-letter-to-shareholders-2026-1132917