Peer To Peer Network Launches Tier1AI.io in Partnership with INS Digital Intelligence, Kicking Off National Sales Campaign

PTOP announced the official launch of www.Tier1AI.io , a new AI platform management & investor communications solution, developed in partnership with INS Digital Intelligence

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Peer To Peer Network (OTC Markets:PTOP), a technology company focused on data intelligence, AI-driven communications, and digital infrastructure, today announced the official launch of www.Tier1AI.io , a new AI platform management & investor communications solution, developed in partnership with INS Digital Intelligence.

The Company will begin its national sales and marketing campaign for the Tier 1 AI tech stack on Sunday, January 18, 2026, focusing on public companies, capital-markets participants, and growth-stage enterprises seeking turnkey AI deployment without the burden of internal platform management.

Tier 1 AI is designed to solve a growing problem facing executives: AI adoption has become unavoidable, yet managing multiple platforms, vendors, compliance requirements, and integrations is time-consuming and complex. Tier 1 AI addresses this gap by offering AI platform management as a service, including audience identification, investor communications tools, automated outreach, and ongoing system oversight.

To provide additional insight into the launch, Peer To Peer Network will host a conference call tonight at 6:00 PM ET, featuring Derek McCarthy, architect of the Tier 1 AI platform, alongside Josh Sodaitis, CEO of Peer To Peer Network. The call will cover the national marketing strategy, early customer onboarding, and next steps following the beta rollout.

"The speed at which this beta has come together has been remarkable," said Derek McCarthy, Tier 1 AI creator and head of platform strategy. "The demand for AI platform management and modern investor-communications tools is greater than even I expected. Companies want the benefits of AI immediately, but they don't have the time or the bandwidth to manage the complexity behind . implementations. Tier 1 AI was built specifically to solve that problem and I'm excited to offer it to every public company in the world."

Early beta deployments have already been completed across multiple industries, with strong inbound interest from public companies seeking compliant, scalable AI solutions for investor engagement, lead intelligence, and automated communications.

As part of the beta launch, Tier1AI.io is offering special introductory pricing, available for a limited time. Beta pricing expires on February 1, 2026.

Interested companies can learn more or request access by visiting www.Tier1AI.io or contacting derek@PTOPnetwork.com.

About Peer To Peer Network, Inc. & PTOP Intelligence Labs

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator of the digital business cards industry. Its flagship product MOBICARD is currently available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company's newly launched AI division is focused on building a suite of artificial intelligence products designed to enhance compliance, automate corporate communications, and strengthen the connection between companies and their customers or investors.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Sign up for free for the MOBICARD digital business card app here:

Android: Mobicard - Apps on Google Play

iPhone: ?Mobicard App - App Store

Investor Relations

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

617-481-1971

investors@ptopnetwork.com

www.ptopnetwork.com

Business Development

Derek McCarthy

www.PTOPnetwork.com

derek@tier1ai.io

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Peer to Peer Network



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peer-to-peer-network-otc-ptop-launches-tier1ai.io-in-partnership-1127425