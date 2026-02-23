Peer To Peer Network Signs Contract With New To The Street as Enterprise Client for Tier1ai.io Installation

This Installation Marks Seventh Tier 1 AI Deployment and Second Enterprise Customer

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Peer To Peer Network ("PTOP") today announced that it has signed New To The Street as a client to deploy the Tier1AI investor intelligence solution across the company's digital platform, www.newtothestreet.com.

This agreement represents the seventh installation of Tier 1 AI by $PTOP and the company's second enterprise-level customer, underscoring growing demand for advanced investor identification, segmentation, and engagement tools across high-traffic financial media platforms.

New To The Street operates one of the largest investor-facing media ecosystems in the world boasting 4 million subscribers across its broadcast, digital, and social channels. With the integration of Tier 1 AI, New To The Street will be able to more precisely identify, segment, and communicate with investors actively seeking information on publicly traded companies featured within its ecosystem.

Under the terms of the agreement, Peer to Peer Network will deliver 3,000+ investor profiles a month, including verified contact information, and will aggregate and segment the data into targeted newsletter-style lists based on investor interest, engagement behavior, and estimated net worth. This enhanced intelligence will enable New To The Street to deliver more relevant content, improve investor outreach efficiency, and deepen engagement with its audience while discovering it's true IIP (Ideal Investor Profile).

"The installation of Tier 1 AI allows New To The Street to move beyond anonymous traffic and into actionable investor intelligence," said Derek McCarthy of Peer to Peer Network. "This deployment demonstrates how our managed technology solution scales effectively for enterprise media platforms with substantial traffic and sophisticated investor audiences."

The installation is live and operational, with ongoing data delivery and segmentation scheduled throughout the engagement period.

About New To The Street

New To The Street is a 17-year-old global financial media brand producing long-form executive interviews and sponsored programming filmed at the NYSE and Nasdaq MarketSite. The platform broadcasts weekly on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business as sponsored programming across the United States, MENA, and Latin America, while also operating one of the fastest-growing business YouTube channels in the world. New To The Street combines linear television, digital video, social distribution, and outdoor media to deliver predictable, enterprise-scale visibility for public companies.

About Peer To Peer Network, Inc. & PTOP Intelligence Labs

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator of the digital business cards industry. Its flagship product MOBICARD is currently available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company's newly launched AI division is focused on building a suite of artificial intelligence products designed to enhance compliance, automate corporate communications, and strengthen the connection between companies and their customers or investors.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

