

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trading conditions remained challenging for crypto markets as Bitcoin oscillated between $113,996 and $107,626 over the course of the past 24 hours. At current levels, overall crypto market capitalization is down around a percent. Crypto price movements came amidst a plunge in the price of gold, resilience of the Dollar and an easing in bond yields.



The CMC Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market reflected the panic as it slipped to 29 from 33 a day ago. The index remained in the fear territory. The same was at 37 (fear) a week ago and 47 (neutral) a month ago.



Overall crypto market capitalization erased 0.78 percent in the past 24 hours to $3.65 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume however increased 35 percent to $231 billion. Seven of the top 100 cryptocurrencies have gained more than a percent whereas around 60 have slipped more than a percent in the past 24 hours.



Gold extended losses after a more than 5 percent plunge on Tuesday. The yellow metal which attempted a rebound earlier in the day traded between $4,021.91 and $4,174.54. It is currently trading at $4,064.74, implying overnight losses of 1.1 percent, weekly losses of 3.3 percent, monthly gains of 6.9 percent and a year-to-date surge of almost 54 percent.



The 6-currency Dollar Index which measures the dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently at 99.11, versus 98.93 at the previous close. The index has gained 0.18 percent from the previous close.



Bitcoin is currently trading at $108,083.87 recording overnight losses of 0.78 percent. BTC has slipped 3.2 percent in the past week and 4.1 percent over the course of the past 30 days. Gains in 2025 have fallen to 15.7 percent. The cryptocurrency is currently trading about 14 percent below the all-time-high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed inflows of $477 million on Tuesday versus outflows of $40 million on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) recorded inflows of $211 million followed by ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) that registered inflows of $163 million.



Ethereum also dropped 1.3 percent overnight to trade at $3,849.78. Ether's current trading price is 22 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $4,109.53 and $3,782.86.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded inflows of $142 million in sharp contrast to outflows of $146 million recorded a day earlier. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) recorded inflows of $59 million followed by iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) that recorded inflows of $43 million.



4th ranked BNB dropped 1.1 percent overnight at its current trading price of $1,068.90.



5th ranked XRP also declined 1.2 percent overnight to trade at $2.40, around 37 percent below the all-time high.



The price of 6th ranked Solana edged down 0.15 percent overnight to $186.39. With losses of 1.5 percent, SOL is the highest-ranking cryptocurrency to trade with year-to-date losses.



TRON ranked 8th overall lost 0.68 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3201.



9th ranked Dogecoin slipped 1.9 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.1917.



10th ranked Cardano lost 1.6 percent overnight to trade at $0.6389.



42nd ranked MemeCore (M) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of 7.4 percent. 41st ranked Aptos (APT) also added more than 4 percent.



95th ranked MYX Finance (MYX) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of close to 10 percent. 44th ranked Aster (ASTER) followed with overnight losses of 9.5 percent.



