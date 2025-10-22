Andersen Consulting continues to expand its business and technology transformation capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with MOYO, a digital consultancy delivering integrated solutions across strategy, data, technology, engineering, and talent development.

Founded in 2007 by Managing Director Pierre le Roux, MOYO combines consulting, technology, and human capital services to help a diverse client base-from startups to large enterprises across the financial services, mining, and retail industries-implement scalable systems, optimize processes, and deliver purpose-built solutions that capture new opportunities in the digital economy.

"At MOYO, we believe digital transformation only succeeds when solutions are built with deep empathy and a clear understanding of the people behind the business," Pierre said. "Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting reflects that same commitment to meaningful, long-term change."

"MOYO's blend of technical expertise and practical innovation makes them a complementary addition to our consulting platform," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Their ability to integrate digital strategy, data systems, and engineering execution strengthens how we deliver borderless, seamless results."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 44,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251022768097/en/

Contacts:

mediainquiries@Andersen.com