cbdMD's Herbal Oasis Hemp-Derived THC-Infused Social Seltzer Brand Expands its Product Offerings

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American:YCBD), one of the most trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands in the United States with a comprehensive line of domestically produced CBD products and Farm Bill-compliant Delta-9 offerings, today announced the addition of two new 10mg flavors to its Herbal Oasis hemp-derived THC-infused social seltzer lineup: Berry Fusion and Tropic Wave.

These launches reflect Oasis's strategic focus on data driven product development. Over recent months, the brand ran consumer testing programs, including small batch pilots, in-person tastings, digital surveys and ongoing social listening to validate flavor profiles and dial in potency. The results are 2 new targeted 10mg options that meet the clear consumer demand for bolder taste and a stronger THC experience.

"We didn't guess; we listened," said Ronan Kennedy, CEO of cbdMD, owner of Herbal Oasis. "Customers asked for more variety and higher potency, and our research confirmed it. We timed these release to land right in Sober October, so anyone exploring life with less alcohol has a flavorful, functional alternative ready to go."

The New Lineup:

Berry Fusion 10mg - A bold, juicy berry blend that builds on a fan favorite. Now crafted for an elevated 10mg experience.

Tropic Wage 10mg - a bring tropical profile with Mango and Passionfruit notes, balance for a smooth, refreshing sip.

Both new SKUs are infused with THC, CBG, and functional mushrooms including lion's mane, reishi, and cordyceps, creating a beverage designed to support presence, clarity, and connection.

Each slim 12oz can contains 10mg of hem-derived THC, offering a higher-potency option for consumers who want more from their social seltzer.

The timing aligns with Sober October, when many consumers reduce or eliminate alcohol. Oasis's expanded 10mg range gives them a crisp, convenient alternative that fits naturally into social routines.

The THC beverage market continues to expand rapidly as consumers seek alternatives to alcohol and traditional cannabis products. According to Whitney Economics, U.S. THC Beverage sales reached an estimated $1.1 billion in 2024 and are projected to grow more than 25% 2025, with the market anticipated to triple by 2030.

Herbal Oasis continues to expand rapidly, recently announcing new distribution across multiple states and building a reputation as one of the most innovative brands in the THC beverage space.

"Our guiding question was simple: what will make everyday moments better?" added Kennedy. "These two flavors are a direct answer, backed by testing and launched when they'll be most useful."

Availability: Berry Fusion 10mg and Tropic Wave 10mg are available now at herbaloasis.com and rolling out to select retail partners.

About Herbal Oasis



Herbal Oasis is a line of premium hemp-derived THC seltzers crafted to elevate everyday experiences. With bright, modern flavors, now including Berry Fusion 10mg and Tropic Wave 10mg, Oasis blends cannabinoids and functional ingredients to create a new kind of beverage for today's consumers. Learn more at www.herbaloasis.com. Oasis is owned by cbdMD, Inc., a leading wellness company dedicated to innovation and quality.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, and an array of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products, and our ATRx brand of natural functional mushroom support. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown hemp products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, or ATRxlabs.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to expectations on our ability to continue as a going concern, increasing our revenues, the development or future sales of Oasis products, regaining compliance with NYSE American continued listing requirements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 17, 2024, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

Contact Information:

cbdMD, Inc.

Ronan Kennedy

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

IR@cbdmd.com

(704) 445-3064

SOURCE: cbdMD

