Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in SaaS clinical division support solutions, is pleased to announce that it has completed the development and anticipates deploying its new analytics module "MetricsGuard" to Seegnal's patient tailored medication standard software. The new "MetricsGuard" is an intelligent layer that transforms how clinicians detect and respond to patient-specific risks by extending Seegnal's current logic, which currently already overrides physician bypasses in cases of drug-drug interaction alerts, when lab results, vital signs, or serum drug levels suggest a drug-to-drug-related risk, to detect and alert for single-drug-to-patient metrics-related risks. Seegnal anticipates releasing the new module in Q4, 2025, with the first two orders signed by customers.

With this new innovative module, Seegnal identifies deviations in patient metrics and generates alerts when the condition is classified as Contraindicated or as a Severe warning for a specific medication. This unique functionality analyses additional risks that might impact patient safety and should be addressed by the clinician if found true, for example: hypoglycemia & sulfonylureas, hyponatremia & diuretics, bradycardia & beta-blockers, hypocalcemia & denosumab, or a predisposing factor for toxicity such as hypokalemia or hypomagnesemia & digoxin.

By continuously analyzing patient data in real-time, Seegnal delivers actionable, personalized alerts that empower clinicians to intervene earlier, prevent harm, and ensure safer, more precise care.

This module represents the latest addition to the new patient-centric standard pioneered by Seegnal, increasing efficacy, expanding functionality, and increasing patient safety, which is replacing the current Drug to Drug Interaction standard, proven to be ineffective as published in the US National Library of Medicine study titled "Cost of Prescription Drug-Related Morbidity and Mortality" and located online here.

Mr. Schneid added, "This module will further differentiate and distinguish Seegnal from its legacy competitors, providing unmatched, yet much-needed clinical value. This module will directly save money to healthcare organizations by decreasing the number of Emergency Care, hospitalization and re-visits, decrease clinicians burn-out and improve patient quality of living."

About Seegnal

Seegnal is a public company that aims to solve one of the top causes of death and injuries in the modern world - Adverse Drug Effects (ADEs). Seegnal's Clinical Decision Support system introduces a paradigm shift in the approach to this problem by implementing a new elevated Patient-Centric Standard. Seegnal's SaaS technology exclusively integrates at the point-of-care, unique patient-specific data like genetics, results of lab tests, ECG, smoking, allergies, food, gender, age, and the effects of many concomitant medications, while reducing the current alert load for clinicians by over 90%. In practice, clinicians using Seegnal eHealth complete their prescription workflow with limited interruption, saving time and fatigue. Similarly, patients enjoy more tailored medication and improved safety, leading to better quality of life, due to the precision of alerts with up to 98% accuracy. Institutions reported a reduction in admissions, medication consumption, and ample time savings in prescription renewals. Seegnal eHealth is marketing its SaaS-based platform in the State of Israel (where recently the Ministry of Health has adopted Seegnal's patient-specific standard as the new standard in governmental hospitals), the UAE, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Poland. The platform is currently a "standard of care" system for over 10,000 clinicians in Israel, used on a daily basis for prescribing medications to their patients.

www.seegnal.com

