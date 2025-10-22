

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), Wednesday announced it as the preferred communications provider for FOX Weather, FOX News Media's free ad-supported streaming television service.



Under the partnership, all FOX Weather reporters will be equipped with SuperMobile, a business plan to combine intelligent performance, built-in security and seamless satellite coverage, helping them to deliver uninterrupted reporting from virtually anywhere in the nation.



With the help of SuperMobile, the reporters can livestream from the heart of the storm, share radar imagery in real time, and send critical updates to producers and audiences, even during times of high network demand.



