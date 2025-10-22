

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh McLennan (MMC) and Bloomberg Media on Wednesday announced a strategic knowledge partnership powering select Bloomberg Media event properties, including Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Bloomberg New Economy Coalitions, Qatar Economic Forum, Bloomberg House at Davos, and Bloomberg Invest New York.



The partnership focuses on developing and distributing thought leadership at Bloomberg's global marquee events, helping senior global business leaders and policymakers increase resilience to economic uncertainties and systemic risks - topics critical to Marsh McLennan and Bloomberg Media audiences.



Marsh McLennan experts from across its businesses, Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman, will contribute knowledge to select Bloomberg Media events, delivering forward-looking analysis to help communities and businesses become more resilient to challenges such as geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, rising healthcare costs, financial uncertainty, extreme weather, and rapid technological change.



'Economies and businesses today need better resilience to interconnected challenges. How best to plan for increased longevity while managing career, healthcare and retirement needs, or map supply chains against rising geopolitical and natural catastrophe risks,' said John Doyle, President and CEO of Marsh McLennan. 'Our businesses are actively working with clients to provide solutions to these and other complex problems. We're proud to serve as Bloomberg's knowledge partner across its marquee events and share our insights to help communities and businesses thrive amid shocks and disruptions.'



