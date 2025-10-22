Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration review of the Combination Creek Zone at its 100% owned Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property"), Princeton B.C.

COMBINATION CREEK ZONE HIGHLIGHTS

Location: ~3.5 km south of the Copper Mountain Mine deposits

Historical Drilling: 5,732m of diamond drilling in 22 holes 2 Dill Hole PT-12-26 : 20.00m of 0.64% Cu, including 14.00m of 0.86%, starting at 141.00m and 145.00m, respectively. Drill Hole PT-11-18 : 102.25m of 0.11% Cu, including 6.00m of 0.25%, starting at 3.28m and 74.00m, respectively. Drill Hole PT-10-06 : 19.50m of 0.34% Cu, including 4.50m of 0.36% Cu%, starting at 106.50m and 121.50m, respectively. Drill Hole PT-11-21 : 69.00m of 0.21% Cu, including 12.00m of 0.49% Cu, starting at 18.00m and 99.00m, respectively.

Historical Grab Samples: returning up to 1.97% Cu and 10.7 g/t Ag 1

Historical Chip Samples: averaging 0.563% Cu and 3.6 g/t Ag over 5 m 1

Excellent Camp Setting: Intrusive-volcanic contacts beside an operating mine

Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of the Company commented: "The Combination Creek zone provides compelling evidence of a mineralizing system extending south from Copper Mountain. Historical work has confirmed strong copper grades across multiple drill holes. The scale of veining, consistent copper mineralization, and proximity to the Copper Mountain mine all suggest we may be exploring within the broader halo of a porphyry centre. As we advance our exploration model, we see clear potential to outline a porphyry-style target next to an operating mill."

Combination Creek Review

The Combination Creek Zone located in the northeast corner of the Copper Dome Project (See Figure 1: Location Map of the Copper Dome Project) shows stockwork veining associated with altered volcanic and sedimentary rocks adjacent to the Copper Mountain stock. Two historical mineral occurrences have been identified in this area - The Marquis of Lorne and the Skagit 1 Fraction Zone, both of which exhibit strong structural controls on mineralization and sulphide development. Historical mapping and descriptions indicate intense alteration characterized by assemblages of epidote-chlorite-Fe oxide ± albite, with pyrite-chalcopyrite and associated malachite oxidation. The presence of albite and chalcopyrite within the traditionally propylitic chlorite-epidote-pyrite alteration front suggests that this zone may represent a transition toward a higher-temperature potassic domain of a porphyry system.

The best mineralization in the Combination Creek zone drilled to date is found in a 70 to 100m wide section of Nicola volcanics extending at least 250m east west, bounded to the north by the Copper Mountain Stock and to the south by a coarse pink feldspar porphyry syenite dyke.

Selective Historical Drill Results

Drilling by the Company in 2010, 2011 and 2012 in the Combination Creek Zone returned the following highlighted intercepts (See Figure 2: Map of Combination Creek Zone with Selected Historical Drill Hole Locations and Results (Cu):

DDH PT-10-01: 20.00m of 0.28% Cu, including 5m of 0.59% Cu, starting at 27.50m.

DDH PT-10-02: 47.50m of 0.19% Cu, including 22.50m of 0.26% Cu, starting at 37.00m

DDH PT-10-06: 19.50m of 0.34% Cu starting at 106.50m and 3.00m of 0.93% Cu starting at 247m.

3.00m of 0.93% Cu starting at 247m. DDH PT-11-16: 10.00m of 0.65% Cu starting at 231m and 25.31m of 0.21% Cu starting at 3.69m.

25.31m of 0.21% Cu starting at 3.69m. DDH PT-11-18: 68.25m of 0.14% Cu starting at 3.28m, including 6.00m of 0.25% Cu starting at 74m, and 6.00m of 0.29% Cu starting at 313m.

DDH PT-11-21: 69.00m of 0.21% Cu starting at 18.00m, including 12.00m of 0.50% Cu starting at 99.00m.

DDH PT-12-26: 20.00m of 0.64% Cu starting at 141.00m, including 14.00m of 0.86% Cu starting at 145.00m.

Mineral Occurrences of the Combination Creek Zone

Marquis of Lorne

The Marquis of Lorne prospect is underlain by the eastern facies of the Upper Triassic Nicola Group, composed mainly of mafic augite and hornblende porphyritic pyroclastics and flows. These are intruded by Early Jurassic Copper Mountain and Lost Horse intrusions-diorite, monzonite, and locally pyroxenite and gabbro. Mineralization occurs in shear zones within andesitic and cherty tuffs, close to the Copper Mountain stock, typically within 50m of its margin.

The best-defined shear zone, located 40m south of the stock, hosts strong limonite, jarosite, and malachite alteration, with historical grab samples returning up to 1.97% Cu and 10.7 g/t Ag, and chip samples averaging 0.563% Cu and 3.6 g/t Ag over 5 m. A parallel shear zone 60m southwest returned 1.53% Cu and 17.1 g/t Ag in grab samples. Additional narrow shears 200 m west-southwest show traces of chalcopyrite and malachite with albite alteration.

Skagit 1 Fraction

The Skagit No. 1 prospect shares similar geology with Marquis of Lorne, being hosted in the Upper Triassic Nicola Group volcanic rocks intruded by the Copper Mountain and Lost Horse intrusions. The occurrence consists of several sulphide-rich shear zones and fractures in andesitic tuff and minor volcanic sediments, located within 60m of the Copper Mountain stock. Mineralization includes bornite, chalcopyrite, and malachite, with historical surface chip samples averaging 0.36% Cu and 2.3 g/t Ag over 10 m, and trench samples grading 0.28% Cu and 2.9 g/t Ag over 30 m.1

The property was mapped and sampled by Newmont (1970-71), Kidd Creek Mines (1983), and later Targa Resources (1986). After limited activity for two decades, the Company conducted a major exploration program in 2010, including 26.4 km of induced polarization and magnetometer surveys plus 5,732 metres of diamond drilling in 22 holes. Drilling intersected 0.21% Cu over 69 metres (DDH PT11-21), and geophysical data revealed a strong (>35 ms) chargeability anomaly in the Nicola volcanics south of the Copper Mountain stock, suggesting potential for porphyry-style copper-gold mineralization.1





Figure 1: Location Map of the Copper Dome Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10074/271468_7db7363c94780a0e_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Map of Combination Creek Zone with Selected Historical Drill Hole Locations and Results (Cu)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10074/271468_7db7363c94780a0e_003full.jpg

About The Copper Dome Project

Copper Dome is located in the lower Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, one of British Columbia's most prolific mining districts. The Project directly adjoins Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s (TSX: HBM) producing Copper Mountain Mine to the north which hosts Proven and Probable Reserves of 702 million tonnes grading 0.24% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, and 0.72 g/t Ag (hudbayminerals.com). Multiple mineralized zones have been identified across the Property, with historical drilling confirming high-grade copper associated with northeast-trending structures similar to those hosting mineralization at Copper Mountain.

The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure, enabling year-round access, cost-efficient exploration, and a stable, low-risk jurisdiction.

Historical Work Completed

Geophysics: 51 km of induced polarization (IP); airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) coverage over ~50% of the Property

Sampling: 2,253 soils and 378 rocks collected

Drilling: 8,900+ m of diamond drilling

Trenching: Over 1 km excavated

With a five-year drill permit in place, the Company is focused on advancing the Project toward drill-ready target definition.

About Canada One

Canada One Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on copper-the critical metal powering the global energy transition. The Company advances projects from discovery through resource definition with disciplined, data-driven exploration and responsible practices. Its flagship Copper Dome Project, near Princeton, British Columbia, targets a porphyry copper-gold system in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. Canada One aims to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders and local communities.

Acknowledgement

Canada One acknowledges that the Copper Dome Project is located within the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Smelqmix People. We recognize and respect their cultural heritage and relationship to the land, honoring their past, present and future.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Mark, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Historical Sampling

The sampling was done to the standards of the time and is considered "historical" in nature and is not NI43-101 compliant and cannot be relied upon. The results are listed here to show why the Company is interested in this area. Future work and drilling may not repeat similar results.

Note 1: Mark, (2024), Exploration Report on MMI Soil Sampling, Rock Sampling and Backpack Drilling on the Copper Dome Property Copper Mountain Mine Area Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia, AR 41492, pages 14-15.

Note 2: St. Clair Dunn, (2011), Report on 2010-2011 Drilling and Geophysical Programs on the Princeton Property, AR 33070, pages 12-19

