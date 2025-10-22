PowerCell Sweden AB: PowerCell wins order for fuel cell systems from Zeppelin Power Systems for EU-funded clean power project in Greece

PowerCell Group has received an order worth SEK 4.3 million from Zeppelin Power Systems, a leading provider of propulsion and energy, for the delivery of two Power Generation System 100 (PS100) units and related engineering services. The systems will be part of an EU-funded project under the Just Transition Fund (JTF), supporting Greece's transition from fossil-based energy to sustainable alternatives in the Western Macedonia region. Deliveries will take place during 2026.

The project aims to mobilize investment and support local energy resilience by combining solar power, hydrogen production, storage, and fuel-cell-based electricity generation. Within the former Aeval Industrial Area, the installation will include a PV field, electrolyzer, battery, hydrogen storage, and a stationary 100 kW fuel cell power generator-used primarily for nighttime operation and emergency power supply.

A second phase of the project involves a mobile 40 kW fuel-cell generator, designed as a rental unit to demonstrate flexible, zero-emission power generation for a wide range of off-grid applications.

"Zeppelin Power Systems is a trusted partner within the power generation industry, with decades of experience in large-scale energy systems and customer integration," says Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell Group. "For PowerCell, this collaboration brings a strong industrial partner into the hydrogen value chain-creating two real test benches for how fuel cells can serve both off-grid power and mobile applications. These are exactly the kinds of use cases with significant growth potential, yet where few OEMs have so far assumed the role of system integrator. We are pleased to see Zeppelin Power Systems take that step and help push the industry forward."

Zeppelin Power Systems will manage system integration and certification, while PowerCell provides its standardized PS100 platform, complete with factory acceptance testing (FAT) and engineering support.

The initiative is part of the European Union's Just Transition Fund (JTF) program, allocating approximately EUR 20 million to support the economic transformation of Greece's Western Macedonia region through sustainable, innovative energy solutions.

With this order, PowerCell strengthens its position in the growing Power Generation segment, where demand for reliable, emission-free energy solutions is increasing alongside grid constraints and energy-resilience needs.

About PowerCell

PowerCell is a world leader in hydrogen electric solutions with unique fuel cell stacks and systems. With decades of experience, we use our expertise to accelerate the transition to an emission-free, more sustainable world. We target industries such as aviation, marine, off-road, on-road and stationary power generation. With our cutting-edge products we help our customers to reach net zero emissions already today.

We are headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with sales globally. PowerCell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

To read more about our products and services, visit powercellgroup.com.