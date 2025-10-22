NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Announces $1,000,000 Financing And Debt Settlement

Not for dissemination in the United States or through U.S. newswires

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 through the issuance of up to 5,555,555 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.18 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of C$0.40 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company will use the proceeds of the Offering to initiate a drill program, possible land acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

The securities issued in the Offering will be subject to applicable hold periods imposed under applicable securities legislation, including a hold period of 4 months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company may pay a finder's fee on a portion of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approval and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Debt Settlement

The Company also announces that it intends to issue 1,684,780 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of C$0.14 per share in settlement (the "Debt Settlement") of payment owed pursuant to a loan agreement dated September 2, 2025 with John Watson, President, Chairman, CEO and a director of the Company, totaling US$168,213.70 (C$235,869.25), which includes the interest accrued on the total amount of the loan.

The Debt Settlement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance from the TSXV. All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to applicable hold periods imposed under applicable securities legislation, including a hold period of 4 months and one day from the date of issuance.

MI 61-101

Mr. Watson has committed to subscribe for 3,200,000 Units in the Offering for an aggregate purchase price of C$576,000. The participation by Mr. Watson in the Offering and the Debt Settlement will be considered a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Mr. Watson's participation in the Offering and the Debt Settlement will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to Mr. Watson nor the consideration for such securities will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

No U.S. Registration

The foregoing securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or persons in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with 19.2 million shares issued and outstanding. NV Gold has 21 exploration projects in Nevada comprising 639 100%-Company-owned lode mining claims totaling 53.4 square kilometers (20.6 square miles). The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada, and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2025 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Watson, President, Chairman, CEO and Director

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

