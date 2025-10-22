Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - THEMAC Resources Group Limited (TSXV: MAC) ("THEMAC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has closed its previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (Yukon) (the "YBCA"), pursuant to which Tulla Resources Group Pty Ltd. (the "Purchaser") acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") not already held by the Purchaser at a price of $0.08 per Common Share (the "Consideration").

The Arrangement was approved by holders of Common Shares ("Shareholders"), in accordance with the requirements of the YBCA at a special meeting of Shareholders held on October 7, 2025 (the "Meeting") and was subsequently approved by the Supreme Court of Yukon on October 9, 2025. The Arrangement Resolution required the approval of (i) at least two-thirds (662/3%) of the votes cast by the Shareholders, and (ii) at least a simple majority of the votes cast by Shareholders, excluding votes from certain Shareholders as required under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

Following completion of the Arrangement, the Purchaser has beneficial ownership and control over 100% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. An early warning report will be filed by the Purchaser with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Pursuant to the letter of transmittal mailed to registered Shareholders as part of the materials in connection with the Meeting, in order to receive the Consideration to which they are entitled, registered Shareholders are required to deposit their share certificate(s) or DRS statements representing their Common Shares, together with a duly completed letter of transmittal, with Computershare Trust Company of Canada, the depositary under the Arrangement. Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a broker, dealer, bank, trust company or other nominee must contact their nominee with respect to receipt of their Consideration.

The Common Shares are expected to be de-listed from the TSXV effective as of the close of business on or about October 23, 2025. The Company also intends to submit an application to the applicable securities regulators to have the Company cease to be a reporting issuer and terminate its public reporting obligations.

Full details of the Arrangement and certain other related matters are set out in the management information circular of the Company dated September 4, 2025 (the "Information Circular"). A copy of the Information Circular can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please visit www.themacresourcesgroup.com or review the Company's filings on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271488

SOURCE: Themac Resources Group Limited