Bondi Junction, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Tulla Resources Group Pty Ltd. (the "Purchaser") has completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") of THEMAC Resources Group Limited (the "Issuer") not already held by the Purchaser, pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Yukon). The Purchaser now holds 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer (the "Common Shares"). In total, the Purchaser acquired 31,450,122 Common Shares at a price of $0.08 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of $2,516,009.76.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Issuer's documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting the Purchaser at the address below.

This early warning news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271755

SOURCE: Tulla Resources Group Pty Ltd.