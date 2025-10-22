

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market edged down marginally on Wednesday after a cautious session, as investors looked for directional clues.



The benchmark SMI ended down by 8.27 points or 0.07% at 12,614.43, after scaling a low of 12,622.70 and a high of 12,626.91 intraday.



VAT Group ended down by 3.5%. ABB and Sandoz Group closed lower by 1.44% and 1.25%, respectively.



Nestle, Logitech International, Galderma Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Swisscom, Givaudan, Amrize and Lindt & Spruengli lost 0.4 to 0.9%.



Sonova climbed nearly 1.5%. Alcon, Holcim, Straumann Holding, Geberit, Zurich Insurance Group, Schindler Ps, SGS and Swiss Re gained 0.7 to 1.1%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News