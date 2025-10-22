Commercial National Financial Corp.: Commercial National Reports 37% Third Quarter Earnings Increase

LATROBE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTC Markets:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company earned $446,000 (or $0.16 per average share outstanding) in the third quarter 2025 compared to $325,000 (or $0.11 per average share outstanding) in the third quarter of 2024. The Company earned $1,328,000 (or $0.46 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 and $1,205,000 (or $0.42 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024.

The Company's third quarter-end 2025 tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.65%. Effective overhead cost containment was primarily attributable to more efficient staffing for operational continuity. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 84.96% of total deposits which very favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Asset quality remained exceptionally strong across-the-board. Capital adequacy and strength greatly exceeded major banking industry benchmarks. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at September 30, 2025 were 25.29%, 25.68%, 14.26% and 25.29% respectively. Tier one capital was $56,277,000 and total risk-based capital was $57,142,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nationwide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated market interest rates and yields.

On August 19, 2025 the Company announced that it had authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 143,048 shares of its common stock, representing 5% of shares currently outstanding. The Company has repurchased 4,157 shares of its common stock as of October 21, 2025, at an average price of $8.02 per share. The Company intends to conduct the repurchases on the open market, including by means of a trading plan adopted under SEC Rule 10b5-1, subject to market conditions and other factors. There is no guarantee as to the number of shares that the Company may ultimately repurchase. The Company may suspend or discontinue the program at any time.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 504,607 shares, or 17.66% on October 21, 2025.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on September 30, 2025, the Company employed 78 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-four (34) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty (31) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 6,345 $ 3,743 $ 7,087 Interest bearing deposits with banks 3,507 1,322 2,917 Total cash and cash equivalents 9,852 5,065 10,004 Securities available for sale 155,422 156,076 163,738 Restricted investments in bank stock 1,367 1,671 1,712 Loans 174,166 181,452 185,519 Allowance for credit losses (865 ) (865 ) (1,085 ) Net loans 173,301 180,587 184,434 Premises and equipment 2,824 2,790 2,834 Accrued interest receivable 2,543 2,202 2,546 Investment in Life Insurance 19,482 19,083 18,948 Other assets 7,491 7,381 6,067 Total assets $ 372,282 $ 374,855 $ 390,283 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 156,054 145,735 $ 157,196 Interest bearing 149,257 155,826 153,323 Total deposits 305,311 301,561 310,519 Short-term borrowings 28,746 38,665 39,697 Other liabilities 1,627 1,854 1,631 Total liabilities 335,684 342,080 351,847 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,858,988 shares outstanding in 2025 and 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2024 Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,858,988 shares outstanding in 2025 and 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2024 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 62,823 62,440 62,119 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,865 ) (24,321 ) (18,339 ) Less treasury stock, at cost, 741,012 shares in 2025 and 739,047 in 2024 (12,560 ) (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 36,598 32,775 38,436 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 372,282 $ 374,855 $ 390,283

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30 Ended September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 2,007 $ 2,046 $ 6,073 $ 6,159 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,074 1,193 3,199 3,404 Exempt from federal income taxes 424 355 1,324 1,247 Other 46 58 147 158 Total interest income 3,551 3,652 10,743 10,968 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 40 46 130 160 Interest on short-term borrowings 334 529 1,086 1,359 Total interest expense 374 575 1,216 1,519 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,177 3,077 9,527 9,449 CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES - (35 ) - (74 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES 3,177 3,112 9,527 9,523 OTHER OPERATING INCOME: Asset management and trust 385 362 1,146 1,076 Service charges on deposit accounts 165 166 471 478 Net Security gains (1 ) - (15 ) 3 Income from investment in life insurance 133 130 399 389 Other income 20 23 83 95 Total other operating income 702 681 2,084 2,041 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 2,053 2,051 5,993 6,110 Net occupancy 195 214 630 639 Furniture and equipment 146 140 454 418 Pennsylvania shares tax 71 84 223 244 Legal and professional 144 154 443 438 FDIC insurance 40 47 128 139 Other expenses 804 795 2,469 2,426 Total other operating expenses 3,453 3,485 10,340 10,414 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 426 308 1,271 1,150 Income tax benefit (20 ) (17 ) (57 ) (55 ) Net income $ 446 $ 325 $ 1,328 $ 1,205 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,544 2,860,953 2,860,815 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share $ 0.16 $ 0.11 $ 0.46 $ 0.42

