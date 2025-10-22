Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923701 | ISIN: US2022171050 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2025 21:26 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commercial National Financial Corp.: Commercial National Reports 37% Third Quarter Earnings Increase

LATROBE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTC Markets:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company earned $446,000 (or $0.16 per average share outstanding) in the third quarter 2025 compared to $325,000 (or $0.11 per average share outstanding) in the third quarter of 2024. The Company earned $1,328,000 (or $0.46 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 and $1,205,000 (or $0.42 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024.

The Company's third quarter-end 2025 tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.65%. Effective overhead cost containment was primarily attributable to more efficient staffing for operational continuity. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 84.96% of total deposits which very favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Asset quality remained exceptionally strong across-the-board. Capital adequacy and strength greatly exceeded major banking industry benchmarks. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at September 30, 2025 were 25.29%, 25.68%, 14.26% and 25.29% respectively. Tier one capital was $56,277,000 and total risk-based capital was $57,142,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nationwide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated market interest rates and yields.

On August 19, 2025 the Company announced that it had authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 143,048 shares of its common stock, representing 5% of shares currently outstanding. The Company has repurchased 4,157 shares of its common stock as of October 21, 2025, at an average price of $8.02 per share. The Company intends to conduct the repurchases on the open market, including by means of a trading plan adopted under SEC Rule 10b5-1, subject to market conditions and other factors. There is no guarantee as to the number of shares that the Company may ultimately repurchase. The Company may suspend or discontinue the program at any time.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 504,607 shares, or 17.66% on October 21, 2025.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on September 30, 2025, the Company employed 78 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-four (34) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty (31) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

Contract Information:

Wendy Piper
Commercial National Financial Corporation
724.539.3501
wpiper@cbthebank.com

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,
2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks on demand

$

6,345

$

3,743

$

7,087

Interest bearing deposits with banks

3,507

1,322

2,917

Total cash and cash equivalents

9,852

5,065

10,004

Securities available for sale

155,422

156,076

163,738

Restricted investments in bank stock

1,367

1,671

1,712

Loans

174,166

181,452

185,519

Allowance for credit losses

(865

)

(865

)

(1,085

)

Net loans

173,301

180,587

184,434

Premises and equipment

2,824

2,790

2,834

Accrued interest receivable

2,543

2,202

2,546

Investment in Life Insurance

19,482

19,083

18,948

Other assets

7,491

7,381

6,067

Total assets

$

372,282

$

374,855

$

390,283

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing

$

156,054

145,735

$

157,196

Interest bearing

149,257

155,826

153,323

Total deposits

305,311

301,561

310,519

Short-term borrowings

28,746

38,665

39,697

Other liabilities

1,627

1,854

1,631

Total liabilities

335,684

342,080

351,847

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,858,988 shares outstanding in 2025 and 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2024

Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,858,988 shares outstanding in 2025 and 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2024

7,200

7,200

7,200

Retained earnings

62,823

62,440

62,119

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(20,865

)

(24,321

)

(18,339

)

Less treasury stock, at cost, 741,012 shares in 2025 and 739,047 in 2024

(12,560

)

(12,544

)

(12,544

)

Total shareholders' equity

36,598

32,775

38,436

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

372,282

$

374,855

$

390,283

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months

Nine Months

Ended September 30

Ended September 30

2025

2024

2025

2024

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans

$

2,007

$

2,046

$

6,073

$

6,159

Interest and dividends on securities:

Taxable

1,074

1,193

3,199

3,404

Exempt from federal income taxes

424

355

1,324

1,247

Other

46

58

147

158

Total interest income

3,551

3,652

10,743

10,968

INTEREST EXPENSE:

Interest on deposits

40

46

130

160

Interest on short-term borrowings

334

529

1,086

1,359

Total interest expense

374

575

1,216

1,519

NET INTEREST INCOME

3,177

3,077

9,527

9,449

CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES

-

(35

)

-

(74

)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES

3,177

3,112

9,527

9,523

OTHER OPERATING INCOME:

Asset management and trust

385

362

1,146

1,076

Service charges on deposit accounts

165

166

471

478

Net Security gains

(1

)

-

(15

)

3

Income from investment in life insurance

133

130

399

389

Other income

20

23

83

95

Total other operating income

702

681

2,084

2,041

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES:

Salaries and employee benefits

2,053

2,051

5,993

6,110

Net occupancy

195

214

630

639

Furniture and equipment

146

140

454

418

Pennsylvania shares tax

71

84

223

244

Legal and professional

144

154

443

438

FDIC insurance

40

47

128

139

Other expenses

804

795

2,469

2,426

Total other operating expenses

3,453

3,485

10,340

10,414

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

426

308

1,271

1,150

Income tax benefit

(20

)

(17

)

(57

)

(55

)

Net income

$

446

$

325

$

1,328

$

1,205

Average Shares Outstanding

2,860,544

2,860,953

2,860,815

2,860,953

Earnings Per Share

$

0.16

$

0.11

$

0.46

$

0.42

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corp. (Pennsylvania)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commercial-national-reports-37-third-quarter-earnings-increase-1090869

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.