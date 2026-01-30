Commercial National Financial Corp.: Commercial National Reports Year-End 2025 Results

LATROBE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTC Markets:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company earned $550,000 (or $0.19 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $636,000 (or $0.22 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company earned $1,878,000 (or $0.66 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 and $1,841,000 (or $0.64 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024.
The Company's fourth quarter-end 2025 tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.77%. Effective overhead cost containment was primarily attributable to more efficient staffing for operational continuity. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 15.67% of total deposits which very favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Asset quality remained exceptionally strong across-the-board. Capital adequacy and strength greatly exceeded major banking industry benchmarks. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at December 31, 2025 were 25.91%, 26.28%, 14.44% and 25.91% respectively. Tier one capital was $56,492,000 and total risk-based capital was $57,296,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nationwide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated market interest rates and yields.
On August 19, 2025 the Company announced that it had authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 143,048 shares of its common stock, representing five percent of shares currently outstanding. The Company has repurchased 12,507 shares of its common stock as of December 31, 2025, at an average price of $7.85 per share. The Company intends to conduct the repurchases on the open market, including by means of a trading plan adopted under SEC Rule 10b5-1, subject to market conditions and other factors. There is no guarantee as to the number of shares that the Company may ultimately repurchase. The Company may suspend or discontinue the program at any time.
Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 504,607 shares, or 17.72% on December 31, 2025.
As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on December 31, 2025, the Company employed 77 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-four (34) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, twenty-nine (29) employees are full-time and there are five (5) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.
The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.
Safe Harbor Statement
Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.
Contract Information:
Wendy Piper
Commercial National Financial Corporation
724.539.3501
wpiper@cbthebank.com
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31
December 31
2025
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks on demand
$
3,859
$
3,743
Interest bearing deposits with banks
1,861
1,322
Total cash and cash equivalents
5,720
5,065
Securities available for sale
155,781
156,076
Restricted investments in bank stock
903
1,671
Loans
169,951
181,452
Allowance for loan losses
(804
)
(865
)
Net loans
169,147
180,587
Premises and equipment
2,775
2,790
Accrued Interest receivable
2,226
2,202
Investment in Life Insurance
19,619
19,083
Other assets
7,123
7,381
Total assets
$
363,294
$
374,855
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
150,531
$
145,735
Interest bearing
154,975
155,826
Total deposits
305,506
301,561
Short -Term borrowings
17,536
38,665
Other liabilities
2,501
1,854
Total liabilities
325,543
342,080
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,848,446 shares outstanding in 2025 and 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2024
7,200
7,200
Retained earnings
63,060
62,439
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(19,867
)
(24,320
)
Less treasury stock, at cost,
751,554 shares in 2025 and 739,047 in 2024
(12,642
)
(12,544
)
Total shareholders' equity
37,751
32,775
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
363,294
$
374,855
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months
Twelve Months
Ended December 31
Ended December 31
2025
2024
2025
2024
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
1,999
$
2,055
$
8,072
$
8,214
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
1,054
1,000
4,253
4,404
Exempt from federal income taxes
441
547
1,765
1,794
Other
48
57
195
215
Total Interest income
3,542
3,659
14,285
14,627
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on deposits
39
48
169
208
Interest on short-term borrowings
249
477
1,335
1,836
Total Interest expense
288
525
1,504
2,044
NET INTEREST INCOME
3,254
3,134
12,781
12,583
CREDIT FOR LOAN LOSSES
(62
)
(219
)
(62
)
(293
)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
CREDIT FOR LOAN LOSSES
3,316
3,353
12,843
12,876
OTHER OPERATING INCOME:
Asset management and trust income
388
375
1,534
1,451
Service charges on deposit accounts
156
166
627
644
Net Security gains(losses)
2
-
(13
)
3
Income from investment in life insurance
137
135
536
524
Other income
17
25
100
120
Total other operating income
700
701
2,784
2,742
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
2,021
2,001
8,014
8,111
Net occupancy expense
231
200
861
839
Furniture and equipment
148
134
602
552
Pennsylvania shares tax
73
84
296
328
Legal and professional
123
112
566
550
FDIC Insurance expense
36
46
164
185
Other expenses
830
835
3,299
3,261
Total other operating expenses
3,462
3,412
13,802
13,826
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
554
642
1,825
1,792
Income tax expense(benefit)
4
6
(53
)
(49
)
Net income
$
550
$
636
$
1,878
$
1,841
Average Shares Outstanding
2,853,302
2,860,953
2,858,921
2,860,953
Earnings Per Share
0.19
0.22
0.66
0.64
