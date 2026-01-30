Commercial National Financial Corp.: Commercial National Reports Year-End 2025 Results

LATROBE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTC Markets:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company earned $550,000 (or $0.19 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $636,000 (or $0.22 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company earned $1,878,000 (or $0.66 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 and $1,841,000 (or $0.64 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024.

The Company's fourth quarter-end 2025 tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.77%. Effective overhead cost containment was primarily attributable to more efficient staffing for operational continuity. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 15.67% of total deposits which very favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Asset quality remained exceptionally strong across-the-board. Capital adequacy and strength greatly exceeded major banking industry benchmarks. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at December 31, 2025 were 25.91%, 26.28%, 14.44% and 25.91% respectively. Tier one capital was $56,492,000 and total risk-based capital was $57,296,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nationwide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated market interest rates and yields.

On August 19, 2025 the Company announced that it had authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 143,048 shares of its common stock, representing five percent of shares currently outstanding. The Company has repurchased 12,507 shares of its common stock as of December 31, 2025, at an average price of $7.85 per share. The Company intends to conduct the repurchases on the open market, including by means of a trading plan adopted under SEC Rule 10b5-1, subject to market conditions and other factors. There is no guarantee as to the number of shares that the Company may ultimately repurchase. The Company may suspend or discontinue the program at any time.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 504,607 shares, or 17.72% on December 31, 2025.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on December 31, 2025, the Company employed 77 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-four (34) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, twenty-nine (29) employees are full-time and there are five (5) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

Contract Information:

Wendy Piper

Commercial National Financial Corporation

724.539.3501

wpiper@cbthebank.com

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31 December 31 2025 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 3,859 $ 3,743 Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,861 1,322 Total cash and cash equivalents 5,720 5,065 Securities available for sale 155,781 156,076 Restricted investments in bank stock 903 1,671 Loans 169,951 181,452 Allowance for loan losses (804 ) (865 ) Net loans 169,147 180,587 Premises and equipment 2,775 2,790 Accrued Interest receivable 2,226 2,202 Investment in Life Insurance 19,619 19,083 Other assets 7,123 7,381 Total assets $ 363,294 $ 374,855 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 150,531 $ 145,735 Interest bearing 154,975 155,826 Total deposits 305,506 301,561 Short -Term borrowings 17,536 38,665 Other liabilities 2,501 1,854 Total liabilities 325,543 342,080 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,848,446 shares outstanding in 2025 and 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2024 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 63,060 62,439 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,867 ) (24,320 ) Less treasury stock, at cost, 751,554 shares in 2025 and 739,047 in 2024 (12,642 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 37,751 32,775 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 363,294 $ 374,855

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31 Ended December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 1,999 $ 2,055 $ 8,072 $ 8,214 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,054 1,000 4,253 4,404 Exempt from federal income taxes 441 547 1,765 1,794 Other 48 57 195 215 Total Interest income 3,542 3,659 14,285 14,627 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 39 48 169 208 Interest on short-term borrowings 249 477 1,335 1,836 Total Interest expense 288 525 1,504 2,044 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,254 3,134 12,781 12,583 CREDIT FOR LOAN LOSSES (62 ) (219 ) (62 ) (293 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,316 3,353 12,843 12,876 OTHER OPERATING INCOME: Asset management and trust income 388 375 1,534 1,451 Service charges on deposit accounts 156 166 627 644 Net Security gains(losses) 2 - (13 ) 3 Income from investment in life insurance 137 135 536 524 Other income 17 25 100 120 Total other operating income 700 701 2,784 2,742 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 2,021 2,001 8,014 8,111 Net occupancy expense 231 200 861 839 Furniture and equipment 148 134 602 552 Pennsylvania shares tax 73 84 296 328 Legal and professional 123 112 566 550 FDIC Insurance expense 36 46 164 185 Other expenses 830 835 3,299 3,261 Total other operating expenses 3,462 3,412 13,802 13,826 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 554 642 1,825 1,792 Income tax expense(benefit) 4 6 (53 ) (49 ) Net income $ 550 $ 636 $ 1,878 $ 1,841 Average Shares Outstanding 2,853,302 2,860,953 2,858,921 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share 0.19 0.22 0.66 0.64

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corp. (Pennsylvania)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commercial-national-reports-year-end-2025-results-1132017