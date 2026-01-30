Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: 923701 | ISIN: US2022171050 | Ticker-Symbol:
Commercial National Financial Corp.: Commercial National Reports Year-End 2025 Results

LATROBE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTC Markets:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company earned $550,000 (or $0.19 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $636,000 (or $0.22 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company earned $1,878,000 (or $0.66 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 and $1,841,000 (or $0.64 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024.

The Company's fourth quarter-end 2025 tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.77%. Effective overhead cost containment was primarily attributable to more efficient staffing for operational continuity. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 15.67% of total deposits which very favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Asset quality remained exceptionally strong across-the-board. Capital adequacy and strength greatly exceeded major banking industry benchmarks. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at December 31, 2025 were 25.91%, 26.28%, 14.44% and 25.91% respectively. Tier one capital was $56,492,000 and total risk-based capital was $57,296,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nationwide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated market interest rates and yields.

On August 19, 2025 the Company announced that it had authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 143,048 shares of its common stock, representing five percent of shares currently outstanding. The Company has repurchased 12,507 shares of its common stock as of December 31, 2025, at an average price of $7.85 per share. The Company intends to conduct the repurchases on the open market, including by means of a trading plan adopted under SEC Rule 10b5-1, subject to market conditions and other factors. There is no guarantee as to the number of shares that the Company may ultimately repurchase. The Company may suspend or discontinue the program at any time.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 504,607 shares, or 17.72% on December 31, 2025.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on December 31, 2025, the Company employed 77 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-four (34) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, twenty-nine (29) employees are full-time and there are five (5) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

Contract Information:

Wendy Piper
Commercial National Financial Corporation
724.539.3501
wpiper@cbthebank.com

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

December 31

December 31

2025

2024

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks on demand

$

3,859

$

3,743

Interest bearing deposits with banks

1,861

1,322

Total cash and cash equivalents

5,720

5,065

Securities available for sale

155,781

156,076

Restricted investments in bank stock

903

1,671

Loans

169,951

181,452

Allowance for loan losses

(804

)

(865

)

Net loans

169,147

180,587

Premises and equipment

2,775

2,790

Accrued Interest receivable

2,226

2,202

Investment in Life Insurance

19,619

19,083

Other assets

7,123

7,381

Total assets

$

363,294

$

374,855

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing

$

150,531

$

145,735

Interest bearing

154,975

155,826

Total deposits

305,506

301,561

Short -Term borrowings

17,536

38,665

Other liabilities

2,501

1,854

Total liabilities

325,543

342,080

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,848,446 shares outstanding in 2025 and 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2024

7,200

7,200

Retained earnings

63,060

62,439

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(19,867

)

(24,320

)

Less treasury stock, at cost,

751,554 shares in 2025 and 739,047 in 2024

(12,642

)

(12,544

)

Total shareholders' equity

37,751

32,775

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

363,294

$

374,855

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months

Twelve Months

Ended December 31

Ended December 31

2025

2024

2025

2024

INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans

$

1,999

$

2,055

$

8,072

$

8,214

Interest and dividends on securities:

Taxable

1,054

1,000

4,253

4,404

Exempt from federal income taxes

441

547

1,765

1,794

Other

48

57

195

215

Total Interest income

3,542

3,659

14,285

14,627

INTEREST EXPENSE:

Interest on deposits

39

48

169

208

Interest on short-term borrowings

249

477

1,335

1,836

Total Interest expense

288

525

1,504

2,044

NET INTEREST INCOME

3,254

3,134

12,781

12,583

CREDIT FOR LOAN LOSSES

(62

)

(219

)

(62

)

(293

)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

CREDIT FOR LOAN LOSSES

3,316

3,353

12,843

12,876

OTHER OPERATING INCOME:

Asset management and trust income

388

375

1,534

1,451

Service charges on deposit accounts

156

166

627

644

Net Security gains(losses)

2

-

(13

)

3

Income from investment in life insurance

137

135

536

524

Other income

17

25

100

120

Total other operating income

700

701

2,784

2,742

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES

Salaries and employee benefits

2,021

2,001

8,014

8,111

Net occupancy expense

231

200

861

839

Furniture and equipment

148

134

602

552

Pennsylvania shares tax

73

84

296

328

Legal and professional

123

112

566

550

FDIC Insurance expense

36

46

164

185

Other expenses

830

835

3,299

3,261

Total other operating expenses

3,462

3,412

13,802

13,826

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

554

642

1,825

1,792

Income tax expense(benefit)

4

6

(53

)

(49

)

Net income

$

550

$

636

$

1,878

$

1,841

Average Shares Outstanding

2,853,302

2,860,953

2,858,921

2,860,953

Earnings Per Share

0.19

0.22

0.66

0.64

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corp. (Pennsylvania)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commercial-national-reports-year-end-2025-results-1132017

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
