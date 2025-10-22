

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's unemployment rate dropped sharply in September reversing a jump in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Iceland showed on Wednesday.



The non-adjusted jobless rate for persons aged 16 to 74 years fell to 3.2 percent from a six-month high of 5.3 percent in August. The rate was 3.2 percent in July.



The unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in the same month a year ago.



The number of unemployed persons was 7,500 in September.



The employment rate was 78.4 percent, corresponding to about 228,200 persons with jobs. The activity rate was 81 percent, representing about 235,700 people in the labor force, the statistical office said.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate also fell sharply to 3.7 percent from 5.7 percent in August.



