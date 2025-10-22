Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 3H1) ("Nexus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") for total gross proceeds of a minimum of $810,000 and up to a maximum of $910,000, consisting of a minimum of 3,240,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") up to a maximum of 3,640,000 Units at a price of $0.25 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.55 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering. The Warrants will be restricted from exercise until the 61st day following the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for permitting, South Dakota relations, drilling bonds, marketing and investor relations, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company does not intend to pay any finder's fees in connection with the Offering.

The Units will be offered by way of the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") in all of the provinces and territories of Canada, excluding Quebec. Pursuant to NI 45-106, the securities forming part of the Units issued to Canadian residents under the Offering will not be subject to resale restrictions. The Company is relying on the exemptions in Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Order") and is qualified to distribute securities in reliance on the exemptions included in the Order.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that will be made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. The offering document will also be made available on the issuer's website at www.nexusuranium.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 7, 2025, or such other date that is within 45 days from October 22, 2025, as the Company may decide. The Offering remains subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, and compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The Company holds five uranium projects in the United States: Chord and Wolf Canyon in South Dakota; South Pass and Great Divide Basin in Wyoming; and Wray Mesa in Utah. These projects have seen extensive historical exploration and are located in prospective development areas. Nexus also holds the Mann Lake uranium project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: the Offering, completion of the Offering, the expected closing date of the Offering, the payment of finder's fees and the use of proceeds of the Offering. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates", "anticipated" "expected" "intends" "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release is not and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States. The distribution of Nexus securities in connection with the transactions described herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") and Nexus securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Nexus securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of Nexus securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271495

SOURCE: Nexus Uranium Corp.