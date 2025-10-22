RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries Announces an Additional $2 Million Order from Leading Aerospace Company

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL) ("RFI" or the "Company"), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced it has received an additional $2 million order at the Company's Cables Unlimited division for custom cabling solutions from a leading aerospace company.

Robert Dawson, CEO of RF Industries, commented, " As we work toward completing our fiscal year 2025, we are pleased with the continued progress we are making in the dynamic aerospace industry. This order builds on the momentum we have experienced throughout the year and validates our team's hard work in successfully developing and delivering solutions that meet the most rigorous standards of next-generation industrial applications. Our custom cabling solutions are core to RFI's legacy and are now helping drive us into new markets and opportunities through innovative thinking and high-quality manufacturing. While we have been serving the aerospace market for many years, our investments in key certifications and skillsets have strengthened our product and solutions offering to meet the evolving needs of current customers, while opening doors to new customers. This exciting add-on order, along with our focus on diversifying our business by customer, application, and market, further demonstrates that RFI's broad and innovative solutions can meaningfully drive topline growth. We appreciate the trust and partnership of our customers and acknowledge the efforts of the RFI team for their strong commitment to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders."

About RF Industries

Connecting the next generation with tomorrow's technology. RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components used in commercial applications such as RF connectors and adapters, RF passives including dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning our expectations about performance, profitability, revenues, industry trends, markets and demand for our products, backlog, financial goals, growth opportunities and the expected benefits and desirability of our products, in each case which are subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's cash and liquidity needs; ability to continue as a going concern; changes in the telecommunications industry and materialization and timing of expected network buildouts; timing and breadth of new products; our ability to realize increased sales; successfully integrating new products and teams; our ability to execute on its go-to-market strategies and channel models; our reliance on certain distributors and customers for a significant portion of anticipated revenues; the impact of existing and additional future tariffs imposed by U.S. and foreign nations; our ability to expand our OEM relationships; our ability to continue to deliver newly designed and custom fiber optic and cabling products to principal customers; our ability to maintain strong margins and diversify our business including customer base, applications and markets; our ability to initiate operating efficiencies, cost savings and expense reductions; our ability to address the changing needs of the market and capitalize on new market opportunities; our ability to add value to our customer's needs; the success of any product launches; and our ability to increase revenue, gross margins or obtain profitability in a timely manner. Further discussion of these and other potential risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to the Company on the date they are published, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or new information after the date of this release.

