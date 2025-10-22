McFarlane Lake Mining Limited: McFarlane Lake Mining Engages Alliance Advisors IR for Investor Relations Services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / McFarlane Lake Mining Limited ("McFarlane" or the "Company") (CSE:MLM)(OTC:MLMLF), a Canadian gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Alliance Advisors Canada Corp. d/b/a Alliance Advisors Investor Relations ("Alliance Advisors IR").

"Our collaboration with Alliance Advisors IR comes at an exciting time for McFarlane," said Mark Trevisiol, President and CEO of McFarlane Lake Mining. "With the addition of the Juby Project to our portfolio, we're entering a new phase of growth. Alliance's investor relations expertise will help us broaden our reach in the market and communicate the value we see in this promising gold asset."

Alyssa Barry, President of Alliance Advisors IR, added, "McFarlane Lake's acquisition of the Juby Project underscores their focus on building a strong and diversified portfolio of gold properties. We look forward to supporting their team as they share this next chapter of their story with investors and the broader mining community."

Pursuant to an agreement dated October 22, 2025, entered with Alliance Advisors IR, the engagement is for an initial period of three months for a total fee of $37,500 CAD for investor relations and communications services. The services include developing and managing PR/media, social media and stakeholder relations. The term of the agreement is for a period of three months ending January 31, 2026, which following that, either party can terminate the agreement with a 60-day prior written notice. Alliance Advisors IR and its employees are at an arm's length relationship with the Company and have no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities or has any intention or right to acquire such an interest. In addition, no securities will be issued as compensation. This Agreement is pending approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

For further inquiries, the contact details for Alliance Advisors are as follows: Alyssa Barry, President, 400-22 E 5th Ave., Vancouver, BC, V5T 1G8, abarry@allianceadvisors.com, 1-833-947-5227.

About Alliance Advisors IR

With headquarters in the U.S. and Canada, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations implements strategic IR programs to meet the specific needs of clients across diverse sectors. Leveraging industry best practices and modern investor strategies, the firm's seasoned professionals help clients navigate complex markets, drive shareholder engagement, and support their strategic growth on a global scale. Alliance Advisors IR is a division of Alliance Advisors, a global leader in shareholder engagement and governance advisory. For more information, visit allianceadvisors.com.

About McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited ("McFarlane" or the "Company") is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Juby Gold Project, located near Gowganda, Ontario, and geologically within the established Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Juby Project hosts a current (effective September 29, 2025) NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 1.01 million ounces of gold in the Indicated category at an average grade of 0.98 g/t gold (31.74 million tonnes) and an additional 3.17 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category at an average grade of 0.89 g/t gold (109.48 million tonnes). The estimate was calculated using a long-term gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, applying cut-off grades of 0.25 g/t gold for open pit and 1.85 g/t gold for underground resources.

A sensitivity analysis completed at a higher gold price of US$3,750 per ounce resulted in an Indicated Mineral Resource of 1.20 million ounces grading 0.94 g/t gold (39.51 million tonnes) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.23 million ounces grading 0.85 g/t gold (154.50 million tonnes) applying cut-off grades of 0.25 g/t gold for open pit and 1.15 g/t gold for underground resources.

The independent MRE was prepared by BBA E&C Inc. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The full technical report supporting the resource estimate will be filed on SEDAR+ within 45 days of the Company's public announcement of the MRE.

McFarlane is actively planning an exploration drilling program and additional technical studies at the Juby Project to further evaluate and advance this large-scale gold system.

In addition to Juby, McFarlane holds a portfolio of 100%-owned gold assets across Ontario and Manitoba, including the past-producing McMillan Gold Mine and Mongowin properties located approximately 70 kilometres west of Sudbury, the High Lake and West Hawk Lake properties situated along the Ontario-Manitoba border, and the Michaud/Munro properties located 115 kilometres east of Timmins. McFarlane Lake Mining Limited is a reporting issuer in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta.

Readers are cautioned to refer to the "Cautionary Statement on Mineral Resources," and all other disclaimers included in this news release for important information regarding the limitations and verification status of the data presented above and elsewhere herein.

To learn more, visit: https://mcfarlanelakemining.com/.

Additional information on McFarlane can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Further Information

For further information regarding McFarlane, please contact:

Mark Trevisiol,

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

(705) 665-5087

mtrevisiol@mcfarlanelakemining.com

Kaitlin Taylor

Investor Relations

IR@mcfarlanelakemining.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Qualified Person

Technical information was reviewed by Mark Trevisiol P.Eng., an officer of McFarlane and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the timeline for the completion of the transaction, the ability of McFarlane to satisfy or waive closing conditions under the Agreement, including receipt of required regulatory and third-party approvals. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "believes" or "intends", or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of McFarlane to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of November 27, 2024, which is available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and McFarlane disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cautionary Statement on Mineral Resources

This news release uses the terms indicated and inferred mineral resources as a relative measure of the level of confidence in the resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and that the economic viability of resources that are not mineral reserves has not been demonstrated. The mineral resource estimates disclosed in this news release may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource category, however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Under NI 43-101, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for preliminary economic assessments. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically.

SOURCE: McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/mcfarlane-lake-mining-engages-alliance-advisors-ir-for-investor-relations-service-1090829