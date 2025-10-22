EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, is proud to announce the publication of its FY25 Sustainability Report, highlighting substantial progress in energy efficiency, operational resilience, and stakeholder transparency. The report details how EnerSys is cutting costs and improving performance across its global operations through energy savings initiatives, smart facility upgrades, and innovations in power management. In addition, EnerSys has published its European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) disclosures ahead of official deadlines, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and regulatory readiness.

Key highlights from the FY25 report:

Energy Efficiency Gains Reduced energy intensity per kWh produced by 19% since FY2021, moving closer to the company's FY2030 goal of 25%.

Reduced energy intensity per kWh produced by 19% since FY2021, moving closer to the company's FY2030 goal of 25%. Cost-Saving Facility Upgrades Implemented advanced HVAC controls at the Warrensburg, Missouri plant, cutting annual energy costs by $250,000, while avoiding 1,900 metric tons of CO2e emissions per year.

Implemented advanced HVAC controls at the Warrensburg, Missouri plant, cutting annual energy costs by $250,000, while avoiding 1,900 metric tons of CO2e emissions per year. Recognition and Awards Received two U.S. Department of Energy Better Plants Awards (Better Project and Better Practice) for energy optimization and an innovative $20M Green Revolving Fund supporting energy efficiency projects.

Received two U.S. Department of Energy Better Plants Awards (Better Project and Better Practice) for energy optimization and an innovative $20M Green Revolving Fund supporting energy efficiency projects. Innovation in Power Systems Expanded adoption of lithium battery systems in telecommunications, cutting operating costs and improving energy reliability.

Expanded adoption of lithium battery systems in telecommunications, cutting operating costs and improving energy reliability. Strategic Acquisition - Acquired Bren-Tronics and Rebel Systems, strengthening EnerSys' defense and tactical energy storage portfolio, with durable technologies designed for efficiency and longevity.

- Acquired Bren-Tronics and Rebel Systems, strengthening EnerSys' defense and tactical energy storage portfolio, with durable technologies designed for efficiency and longevity. Energy Security Advanced solutions that strengthen U.S. and global energy security by enabling more resilient power systems.

Advanced solutions that strengthen U.S. and global energy security by enabling more resilient power systems. Early ESRS Disclosure Published ESRS-aligned disclosures ahead of the mandated deadline, demonstrating leadership in global sustainability reporting compliance.

"As I begin my tenure as CEO, I am proud to share how EnerSys is delivering real, measurable energy savings that improve efficiency and reduce costs for both our company and our customers," said Shawn O'Connell, President CEO, EnerSys. "Our FY2025 Sustainability Report underscores our focus on operational excellence and smart energy use-while also helping build American and global energy independence. By publishing our ESRS disclosures early, we are showing that accountability and transparency are at the core of how we operate."

Rudolph Wynter, Chair of the EnerSys Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, added: "By embedding energy efficiency and sustainability into our strategy, EnerSys is strengthening resilience, lowering costs, and delivering long-term value. Our technologies are not only driving savings and efficiency but also supporting national energy security and independence. Publishing our ESRS disclosures early further reflects our commitment to accountability and global best practices."

The EnerSys FY2025 Sustainability Report covers the period from April 1, 2024 through March 31, 2025 and highlights the company's progress on operational efficiency, energy savings, and global disclosure practices. In addition to traditional frameworks such as GRI and SASB, EnerSys has published its first ESRS-aligned disclosures in advance of required timelines, underscoring readiness for the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

The full report and ESRS disclosures are available on the EnerSys website at https://www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability/policies_and_reports/.

For more information on EnerSys' sustainability initiatives, please visit https://www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability/.

About EnerSys

EnerSys is the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications and designs, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. The company goes to market through four lines of business: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty and New Ventures. Energy Systems, which combine power conversion, power distribution, energy storage, and enclosures, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. New Ventures provides energy storage and management systems for various applications including demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: https://www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability/.

