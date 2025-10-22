

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $164.20 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $154.90 million, or $1.19 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $578.51 million from $537.40 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $164.20 Mln. vs. $154.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.30 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue: $578.51 Mln vs. $537.40 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News