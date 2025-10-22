

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $42.91 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $65.45 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.6% to $1.354 billion from $1.465 billion last year.



Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



