

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study by Consumer Reports found that some popular protein powders and ready-to-drink shakes contain dangerously high levels of heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, and arsenic, which can pose serious health risks when consumed in large amounts.



During this study, the researchers tested 23 protein products from well-known brands by sending three samples of each to an independent laboratory for analysis.



Consumer Reports set a strict safety limit of 0.5 micrograms of lead per day from any single product, based on California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment guidelines, which aim to prevent cancer and fetal harm. This limit is far stricter than the FDA's standards for drugs and supplements, which are designed to balance safety with practical use.



The results were concerning as 16 of the 23 products contained more than 0.5 micrograms of lead per serving, and four products exceeded 2.2 micrograms, the FDA's daily limit for children. Two of the products contained 72 percent and 88 percent of the total daily lead amount considered safe for pregnant women.



The study also found that two products had more cadmium than the safe level of 4.1 micrograms per day, and one product exceeded the recommended limit of 7 micrograms of arsenic per day. These levels are similar to FDA guidelines, which set limits of 5 micrograms per day for cadmium and 15 micrograms per day for arsenic in dietary supplements.



Interestingly, the study revealed that plant-based protein powders had nine times more lead than dairy-based proteins like whey and twice as much as beef-based ones. Overall, the report warns that some protein supplements, especially plant-based varieties, may expose users to potentially harmful levels of heavy metals, and consumers should choose their products with care.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



