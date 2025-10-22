

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $97.13 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $82.21 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $393.31 million from $387.25 million last year.



Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $97.13 Mln. vs. $82.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $393.31 Mln vs. $387.25 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.49 - $0.55 Full year EPS guidance: $1.96 - $2.06



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News