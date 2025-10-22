

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $603 million, or $2.95 per share. This compares with $601 million, or $2.86 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $635 million or $3.11 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $3.727 billion from $3.462 billion last year.



Raymond James Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $603 Mln. vs. $601 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.95 vs. $2.86 last year. -Revenue: $3.727 Bln vs. $3.462 Bln last year.



