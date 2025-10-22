Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S30) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to C$3,000,000 (the "Offering") announced on September 25, 2025.

The Company has amended the Offering to include Charity Flow-Through Units ("Charity FT Units") in addition to the Flow-Through Units ("FT Units") and Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") originally disclosed. In response to strong investor demand, the Company has also increased the targeted Offering size to C$3,700,000. Proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration activities on the Company's Lingman Lake Gold Project and for general working-capital purposes.

Each Charity FT Unit will be issued at $0.077 per unit, each FT Unit at $0.060 per unit, and each NFT Unit at $0.055 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one common-share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Charity FT Units and FT Units will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Warrant Shares will not qualify as flow-through shares. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies.

Debt Settlement Transaction

The Company also announces that it has closed a shares-for-debt transaction (the "Debt Settlement") pursuant to which an aggregate of $350,000 of outstanding indebtedness was settled through the issuance of 6,363,636 Non-Flow-Through Units (the "NFT Units") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.055 per unit.

The indebtedness settled was owed to a non-arm's-length party in respect of a cash advance originally made to the Company on January 2, 2025, and subsequently amended on April 17, August 1, and September 24, 2025. A debt-settlement agreement was executed on October 15, 2025 to formalize repayment of the outstanding balance through the issuance of NFT units.

Each NFT Unit consists of one Common Share and one-half of one Warrant, with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. All securities issued in the shares for debt transaction are subject to a statutory hold period ending February 23, 2025 and subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

It is anticipated that, including the debt for unit transaction, insiders will acquire a total of 6,250,000 FT units and 15,000,000 NFT Units, constituting a "related party transaction" withing the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holdedrs in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") adapted in the Policy.

About Signature Resources Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian based advanced stage exploration company focused on expanding the 100% Lingman Lake gold deposit, located within the prolific Red Lake district in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Lingman Lake gold property (the "Property") consists of 1,274 single-cell and 13 multi-cell staked claims, four freehold fully patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 24,821 hectares. The Property includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-metre shaft, and 3-levels at depths of 46-metres, 84-metres and 122-metres. There has been over 43,222 metres of drilling done on the Property and four 500-pound bulk samples that averaged 19 grams per tonne of gold. The Company's initial mineral resource estimate contain an indicated 95,200 ounces with an average grade of 1.38 g/t Au and and inferred 674,320 ounces at and average grade of 1.14 g/ Au at a cutoff grade of 0.30 g/t. The company is focused on rapidly expanding the known mineralized envelop with its 100% owned diamond drilling rigs. In November 2023, Wataynikaneyap Power energized a new 115kV high tension transmission line within 40 km of the historic Lingman Lake Mine (https://www.wataypower.ca/).

Cautionary Notes

