Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S30) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results for the first two diamond drillholes ("DDH") from the winter drill program: LM 25-01 and LM 25-02. Both holes were designed to test the zones ~150 metre ("m") down dip on the eastern edge of the known resource mineralization. Drilling encountered a wide zone of alteration down dip of all three zones known (South, Central and North) supporting our geologic modeling. It is worth highlighting that diamond drill hole LM 25-04 has encountered an unexpected strong quartz-chlorite-carbonate vein breccia system with variable strong shearing and sulphide mineralization over ~19 m. After reviewing the geophysics, this new anomaly coincides with a Very Low Frequency ("VLF") conductor which has a strike length of 1,700 m east-west and located approximately 250 m south of the historic drilling.





The Company began its winter drill program in November of 2025 with eight DDH's planned for approximately 3,900 m of drilling. The plan view of the drill program can be seen in Figure 1. To date we have completed 1,950 m of drilling. Following the holiday break, we re-opened camp, completed restocking of supplies and delivery of fuel and restarted drilling on February 5th. The assay labs continue to be capacity constrained, and their delayed delivery of results has slowed our data compilations. Results for 152 samples from LM 25-03, are still outstanding. The remainder of LM 25-03 has been delivered to SGS Red Lake to begin sample preparation and will be delivered to SGS Burnaby for assaying.

As mentioned earlier, the first two diamond drill holes of the program were designed to test the eastern end of the zones at depth. Core logging and assay results support the geologic model which is encouraging for predictive vectoring of future drill holes. As with many high-grade gold systems, the results can be variable as these type systems pinch and swell. We did encounter intercepts along the drill traces with broader mineralized results ranging from 0.10 to 3.33 grams per tonne of gold ("g/t Au") (Figure 2). We wish to remind investors our program is small and very target oriented towards structural continuity, so grade fluctuations are to be expected. Larger drill programs have the luxury of reporting technical results and grade intercepts within realistic deposit scale expectations. Until this program, there has been no systematic deep drilling along the mineralized corridor and we continue the geological interpretation of the results. Our exploration program is advancing with deep drilling on the central part of the system and to be followed by three holes planned to test the western extents of the system.





LM 25-01 is an extension of DDH LM 24-05 which was oriented drilling north to south at a -50 degree dip to a depth of 359 m. The drill rig was set up to re-enter LM25-04 at its collar and extended drilling to a total depth of 599 m. The intent of extending the hole was to test into the low resistivity anomaly and attempt to intercept structures that might represent the Central gold zones and the South gold zone. Beginning at a drilling depth of 452 m to the end of the drillhole, a wide mafic volcanic package was observed with decimeter to metre scale sections of silicification, pyrrhotite stringers and narrow quartz brecciated veinlets. From 525 m to 564 m quartz veining was more prominent. From 478 m to 564 m there were 14 one meter intercepts containing 0.10 g/t Au or greater (Table 1), with the highest reported gold value of 2.51 g/t Au from 530 m to 531m.

Table 1. Assay Results LM 25-011

Hole From_m To_m Au_g/t LM24-05-25-01 478 479 0.22 LM24-05-25-01 480 481 0.14 LM24-05-25-01 488 489 0.18 LM24-05-25-01 515 516 0.95 LM24-05-25-01 530 531 2.51 LM24-05-25-01 531 532 0.26 LM24-05-25-01 537 538 0.26 LM24-05-25-01 538 539 0.15 LM24-05-25-01 543 544 0.11 LM24-05-25-01 547 548 0.5 LM24-05-25-01 548 549 0.16 LM24-05-25-01 554 555 0.1 LM24-05-25-01 561 562 0.19 LM24-05-25-01 563 564 0.2

LM 25-02 was drilled in a more conventional south to north orientation given the known dip of the gold zones and broader lithological formations. The hole was drilled to a total depth of 530 m at a dip of -60 degrees and was terminated after it intercepted the leopard rock unit which is the footwall for the North gold zones. From 279 m to 282 m an unmodeled zone of ultra mafic returned an average grade of 0.18 g/t Au (Table 2). The South Gold Zone was observed from 315 m to 351 m and had eight one meter intercepts with gold values greater than 0.10 g/t. The assay results ranged from 0.10 g/t Au to 0.96 g/t Au. A combination of the Central and North Gold Zones were observed from 405 m drilling depth to 471 m with eight one meter gold intercepts of greater than 0.10 g/t Au. The assay results ranged from 0.11 g/t Au to 3.33 g/t Au.

Table 2. Assay Results LM 25-022

Hole From_m To_m Au_g/t LM25-02 279 280 0.11 LM25-02 280 281 0.17 LM25-02 281 282 0.27 LM25-02 315 316 0.39 LM25-02 316 317 0.1 LM25-02 324 325 0.33 LM25-02 325 326 0.12 LM25-02 326 327 0.11 LM25-02 328 329 0.28 LM25-02 348 349 0.96 LM25-02 350 351 0.11 LM25-02 405 406 0.13 LM25-02 410 411 3.33 LM25-02 418 419 0.12 LM25-02 438 439 0.12 LM25-02 464 465 0.19 LM25-02 468 469 0.95 LM25-02 469 470 0.66 LM25-02 470 471 0.4

Potential New Area Intersected

LM 25-04 was collared to the south of LM25-02 by approximately 100 m with a planned drilling depth of 675 m at a dip of -60 degrees to explore zones at depth. From 72.0 m to 91.0 m a strong quartz-chlorite-carbonate vein breccia system with variable strong shearing and sulphide mineralization was intersected. This structure tentatively coincides with a VLF conductor identified by a helicopter airborne VLF survey in 1990 and followed up by Fixed Wing airborne VLF survey in 2018. The conductor has a strike length of 1,700 m east-west and is located approximately 250 m south of all the historic drilling to date. The Company is planning to test the western section of the conductor where it is the strongest with two shallow drill holes as additions to the winter drill program The current status of the winter drill program and the potential location of these test holes to intercept the conductor axis can be seen in Figure 3. The completion of LM 25-04 is imminent and the team will be completing the logging and preparation of the core to deliver the samples to SGS for assaying shortly.





Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Walter Hanych, P. Geo, consultant and Head Geologist, is a Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 regulations.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Signature Resources maintains an industry standard Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) program at the Lingman Lake Project to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. John Siriunas, P. Eng. is the independent Qualified Person under 43-101 who monitors and scrutinizes the results of the QA/QC program.

Assay results from SGS's Burnaby lab for gold and multi-element are directly e-mailed to three individuals: Dan Denbow, President and CEO of Signature Resources, Walter Hanych, P. Geo. consultant to the company, and John Siriunas, P. Eng. independent consultant to the company.

SGS is a certified laboratory and also have internal quality control ("QC") programs that include insertion of reagent blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates. The Corporation inserts QC samples (blanks and reference materials) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance.

About Signature Resources Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian based advanced stage exploration company focused on expanding the 100% Lingman Lake gold deposit, located within the prolific Red Lake district in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Lingman Lake gold property (the "Property") consists of 1,274 single-cell and 13 multi-cell staked claims, four freehold fully patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 24,821 hectares. The Property includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-metre shaft, and 3-levels at depths of 46-metres, 84-metres and 122-metres. There has been over 43,222 metres of drilling done on the Property and four 500-pound bulk samples that averaged 19 grams per tonne of gold. The Company's initial mineral resource estimate was published in the report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Lingman Lake Property" dated May 31, 2025 prepared by Gehard Kiessling, P. Geo., Farshid Ghazanfari, P. Geo., Marin Drennan, P. Eng., Cameron Finlayson and Jeff Plate,CFA, P. Geo, of Watts, Griffis and McOuat Geologic Mining Consultants. The initial mineral resource published was estimated to contained 2.145 million tonnes of material grading 1.38 g/t Au for an estimated 95,200 ounces in the indicated category and 18.398 million tonnes of material with an average grade of 1.14 g/t Au for an estimated 674,320 ounces in the inferred category at a cutoff grade of 0.30 g/t. The company is focused on rapidly expanding the known mineralized envelope with its 100% owned diamond drilling rigs. In November 2023, Wataynikaneyap Power energized a new 115kV high tension transmission line within 40 km of the historic Lingman Lake Mine (https://www.wataypower.ca/).

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions and risks associated with infectious diseases and global geopolitical events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

1 LM24-05-2501 was drilled at azimuth 180 degrees, dip -45 degrees, Reported widths are drill intercepts (core Lengths), North Zone strikes at 093 degrees, Central Zone strikes at 087 degrees, South Zone strikes at 082 degrees, All zones dip steeply south 70-80 degrees.

2 LM 25-02 was drilled at azimuth 360 degrees, dip -60 degrees, Reported widths are drill intercepts (core Lengths), North Zone strikes at 093 degrees, Central Zone strikes at 087 degrees, South Zone strikes at 082 degrees, All zones dip steeply south 70-80 degrees.

