Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S30) ("Signature" or the "Company") fully recognizes that the Company's Lingman Lake Gold Project in northwestern Ontario is within Treaty lands, specifically Treaty #9, and the shared territory of Red Sucker Lake Anisininew Nation ("RSLFN") and Sachigo Lake Anisininew Nation ("SLFN") (together referred to as the "Nations"). We have always maintained the view that we need to work together so that we can mutually benefit from the opportunity available at the Lingman Lake Gold Project.

The Company was surprised and disappointed by the Nations press release. Disappointed, because there is alignment on the importance of several comments raised by the Nations that the Company agrees with, principally concerning the matters of consent and mutual benefit. Signature has made numerous documented overtures over the years to meet and advance discussion on these points. Surprised because on February 26th, 2026, the Company received a copy of a Joint Statement regarding Mineral Exploration Activities, Crown Regulatory Actions and the Constitutional Obligations of the Crown by RSLFN and SLFN that the Company was not afforded the opportunity to discuss with the Nations. We continue to seek and would welcome an invitation into each community to discuss these matters and to present ourselves and Signature's plans to the members of the Nations.

Amongst other points, the Statement clearly articulates collaboration between the communities; the importance of recognizing the Anisininew Nation's jurisdiction and Inherent Authority and their opposition to Ontario Bill #5 the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025. While many of the issues are directed to the Crown, Signature Resources is striving to be a responsible explorer within the Territory and we fully seek to engage on these concerns.

"The Company received the Statement as an opportunity to engage the Nations and set out a process for dialogue and mutual benefit, along with environmental and cultural and spiritual protection in the area ultimately leading to consent for advancing the Lingman Lake Gold Project. I am optimistic that we will have a meeting soon to move forward in a mutually respectful way. We strongly believe it is important to operate collaboratively when exploring on these traditional territories of the two sister Anisininew Nations."

Dan Denbow, President and CEO.

The Company will be wrapping up its current winter exploration activities in early May and looks forward to working with the Nations in preparation for our upcoming 2026-2027 drill campaign.

Background

The Lingman Lake Gold Project received its current exploration permit in May, 2024. The Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines circulated the draft permits to Red Sucker Lake Anisininew Nation and Sachigo Lake Anisininew Nation and the Company was only made aware of one specific concern being raised at the time of considering the issuance of the exploration permit. RSLFN expressed concerns during the consultation period and to the Company directly regarding our impact to their seasonal hunting activities. We communicated to the community that we would alter our activities during that period to minimize our flight operations and redirect flight patterns to reduce the potential impact from helicopter traffic. We believe these accommodations have been successful in limiting our impact on traditional hunting activities. Camp and exploration permits have been in place at the Lingman Lake project since 2018 and with consent by Red Sucker Lake Anisininew Nation Signature has utilized the community airport along with hiring community members to support the exploration since 2013.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Walter Hanych, P. Geo, consultant and Head Geologist, is a Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 regulations.

About Signature Resources Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian based advanced stage exploration company focused on expanding the 100% Lingman Lake gold deposit, located within the prolific Red Lake district in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Lingman Lake gold property (the "Property") consists of 1,274 single-cell and 13 multi-cell staked claims, four freehold fully patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 24,821 hectares. The Property includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-metre shaft, and 3-levels at depths of 46-metres, 84-metres and 122-metres. There has been over 43,222 metres of drilling done on the Property and four 500-pound bulk samples that averaged 19 grams per tonne of gold. The Company's initial mineral resource estimate was published in the report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Lingman Lake Property" dated May 31, 2025 prepared by Gehard Kiessling, P. Geo., Farshid Ghazanfari, P. Geo., Marin Drennan, P. Eng., Cameron Finlayson and Jeff Plate,CFA, P. Geo, of Watts, Griffis and McOuat Geologic Mining Consultants. The initial mineral resource published was estimated to contain 2.145 million tonnes of material grading 1.38 g/t Au for an estimated 95,200 ounces in the indicated category and 18.398 million tonnes of material with an average grade of 1.14 g/t Au for an estimated 674,320 ounces in the inferred category at a cutoff grade of 0.30 g/t. The company is focused on rapidly expanding the known mineralized envelope with its 100% owned diamond drilling rigs. In November 2023, Wataynikaneyap Power energized a new 115kV high tension transmission line within 40 km of the historic Lingman Lake Mine (https://www.wataypower.ca/).

