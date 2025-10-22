Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) ("ReGen III" or the "Company"), a leading clean technology company specializing in the upcycling of used motor oil ("UMO") into high-value Group III base oils, is pleased to announce Kirk McNamara has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer. Kirk joined ReGen III as a consultant in March 2025 and has been instrumental in driving the Company's initiatives surrounding offtake and strategic partnerships.

"I am thrilled to welcome Kirk McNamara as our Chief Commercial Officer," stated Tony Weatherill, President & CEO of ReGen III. "Since joining us in March, Kirk has been a pivotal force within the Company. Leveraging this drive, along with his extensive network and deep technical and commercial knowledge within the base oils market, Kirk has sparked further interest in our transformative technology and sustainable product offerings. As our discussions around offtake and strategic investments continue to gain momentum, I am confident our team has the talent and experience to deliver impactful results over the coming months."

Options

In consideration of his appointment as Chief Commercial Officer, the Company has granted 625,000 stock options to Kirk McNamara. The Company has also granted an additional 450,000 stock options to certain officers of the Company. All options are priced at $0.19 per option and valid for five years from the date of grant. The options will be exercisable two years after grant upon meeting at least one of the performance milestones outlined below:

The Company demonstrating net positive revenue generation through manufacturing (product sales) and an EBITDA greater than $10M USD equivalent per year; and

Successful completion of a corporate transaction, sale, or change of control of the Company and/or its intellectual property where the Company's market capitalization value is greater than $100M USD equivalent; or an average share price greater than $0.65 USD equivalent over any consecutive 30-day period; or a market capitalization and/or share price acceptable to the Company' board of directors.

About ReGen III

ReGen III Corp. is driving a new era in high performance, sustainable lubricants. Harnessing its patented ReGen technology, the Company is commercializing an advanced process to transform used motor oil ("UMO") into premium Group II and III base oils. These high-quality base oils are essential to high performance engines, turbines, and industrial applications - and ReGen III's process is designed to deliver up to 82% lower CO2e emissions than virgin crude derived oils combusted at end of life. By turning waste into high-value products, ReGen III is driving the shift toward circular, domestically produced base oils that meet the growing global demand for sustainable Group III solutions.

With FEL2 and value engineering complete for its proposed 5,600 bpd flagship facility in Texas City, Texas - and backed by worldclass engineering, construction, and vendor partners - the Company is strategically positioned to meet rising demand for higher quality, circular base oils. In addition to Texas City, the Company is evaluating opportunities to deploy its patented technology across other strategic markets.

With the vision of becoming the world's largest producer of sustainable, re-refined Group III base oils, ReGen III aims to set a new standard for performance and responsibility in the global lubricants market.

For more information on ReGen III or to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit: www.regeniii.com/investors/corporate-presentations and www.regeniii.com/newsletter-subscription.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations, capital costs and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, www.ReGenIII.com. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: ReGen III Corp.