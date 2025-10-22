

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google (GOOG) announced a major quantum computing breakthrough with its newly developed Quantum Echoes algorithm, marking the first-ever verifiable quantum advantage, where a quantum computer outperforms even the fastest supercomputers with repeatable, confirmable results.



Published in Nature, the research demonstrates that Quantum Echoes, running on Google's Willow quantum chip, executes the out-of-order time correlator or OTOC algorithm 13,000 times faster than the best classical approach. This achievement represents a crucial step toward the first practical applications of quantum computing.



The Quantum Echoes algorithm works by sending a controlled signal into the quantum system, perturbing one qubit, and reversing the signal to capture an amplified 'echo' through constructive interference. This design enables both precision and verifiability, essential for scalable quantum computation.



In collaboration with UC Berkeley, Google applied the technique to molecular studies using Nuclear Magnetic Resonance - NMR data, successfully modeling two molecules of 15 and 28 atoms. The results not only matched traditional NMR findings but also revealed new molecular details previously undetectable through classical methods.



UC Berkeley's Assistant Professor Ashok Ajoy noted that Google's Quantum Echoes could significantly enhance NMR spectroscopy, improving molecular modeling for drug discovery and advanced materials research.



The company views the milestone as a pivotal move toward real-world quantum applications, including chemistry, biology, and materials science. Google's next focus is achieving Milestone 3 on its quantum roadmap, building a long-lived logical qubit to support fault-tolerant, scalable quantum computing.



