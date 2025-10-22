

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar firmed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The loonie climbed to near a 2-week high of 1.3976 against the greenback and a 9-day high of 1.6215 against the euro.



The loonie advanced to an 8-day high of 108.70 against the yen and a 5-day high of 0.9065 against the aussie.



The loonie is seen finding resistance around 1.35 against the greenback, 1.58 against the euro, 111.00 against the yen and 0.86 against the aussie.



