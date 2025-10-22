Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Ivanhoe Mines' (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will release its 2025 third quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, October 30, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific time. The conference call will conclude with a question-and-answer (Q&A) session. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

To view the webcast, use the link: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-472-545-399

Audience phone numbers:

Local - Toronto +1 (416) 855-9085

Toll Free - North America +1 (800) 990-2777

Conference ID: 78039

An audio webcast recording of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Ivanhoe Mines' website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and the tier-one Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-rhodium-gold-copper Mine in South Africa, which is set to start production in Q4 2025.

Ivanhoe Mines is exploring for copper in its highly prospective, 54-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, covering an area over six times larger than the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, including the high- grade discoveries in the Makoko District. Ivanhoe is also exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries in new horizons including Angola, Kazakhstan, and Zambia.



