Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "Company" or "PBFG") announces significant corporate developments as it continues to execute on its growth strategy.

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer, President and Chair of the Board

PBFG is pleased to announce the appointment of Kerem Akbas as Chief Executive Officer and President, and as Chair of the Board. Mr. Akbas succeeds Ms. Claire Skillen who has completed her tenure with PBFG. Mr. Akbas is also the principal of Coenda Investments Holding Corp., a significant shareholder of the Company. However, the Company's Board remains composed of a majority of independent members who provide strong oversight and governance as PBFG continues to execute its strategic plans.

Mr. Akbas will not receive any direct compensation until the Company achieves a positive cash flow. Compensation will be based on profitability of the Company, subject to approval of the Company's compensation committee.

Mr. Akbas is a Turkish-Canadian entrepreneur and tech investor with a strong background in finance and business development. He runs his own family office, focusing on strategic investments in technology and innovative sectors. Mr. Akbas invests in various technology companies and has a proven track record of building, growing, and managing businesses through acquisitions and investments. With skills in business strategy, negotiation, and planning, he has demonstrated involvement in growing tech enterprises.

Appointment of Corporate Secretary

PBFG is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew McLeod as interim Corporate Secretary. Mr. McLeod succeeds Ms. Dawn Wattie as part of the Company's organizational realignment and the Board thanks her for her contributions to the Company.

Mr. McLeod is the founder of PEAK Legal Counsel, which acts as corporate counsel to the Company. Prior to his legal career, Mr. McLeod worked in accounting and operational roles at a large financial institution. He has advised private and public companies on a variety of matters, including corporate governance, over the past decade.

Conclusion of tenure of Chief Operating Officer

Brittany Ray-Wilks has concluded her tenure as Chief Operating Officer as part of the Company's organizational realignment and the Board thanks her for her contributions to the Company.

Establishment of Subsidiary

The Company also announces the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary, PBFG Trade Pte. Ltd., in Singapore, to support its international operations and partnerships.

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is reimagining the future of food through a diverse portfolio of sustainable ingredients, plant-based solutions, and advancements in agricultural technology. With a focus on environmental stewardship, product excellence, and scalable impact, the Company empowers food manufacturers, partners, and consumers to participate in a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient global food system. Planet Based Foods operates with integrity and purpose, delivering products that align with evolving consumer values and contribute to a more sustainable future.

