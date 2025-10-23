Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Closes Oversubscribed Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated October 9, 2025, the Company has closed the oversubscribed, non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 23,880,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,194,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Share") and one half transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 36-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.08 per share. Proceeds raised will be used for advancing the Company's Evening Star project in Nevada as well as for general working capital.

In connection with the closing of the non-brokered private placement, the Company paid total finders' fees of $70,400 cash and 1,688,000 non-transferable finders' warrants to Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Ventum Financial Corp., Sherbrooke Street Capital (SSC) Inc., Stephen Avenue Securities Inc. and Highgate Group Inc. Each finder's Warrant will entitle the finder to purchase one Warrant Share of the Company for a 36-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.08 per share.

A senior officer and directors of the Company have subscribed for an aggregate of 1,900,000 Units as part of the Private Placement, which participation constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and Policy 5.9 of the TSXV. The Corporation is relying on the exemption for a formal valuation under section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 (trading on the TSXV), and on the exemption for minority shareholder approval under section 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 (fair market value of less than $2,500,000).

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mining exploration company focussed on the Evening Star property located in the prolific Walker Lane trend, approximately 16 kilometers (10 miles) east of the town of Hawthorne, Nevada.

