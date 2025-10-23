

Huiyuan Cowins Technology Partners with Industry Leader EPS to Develop Phase-Change Energy Storage Market and Build Industry Benchmark Strong Alliance to Establish Industry Standard and Sustain Leading Position (23 October 2025, Hong Kong) Huiyuan Cowins Technology Group Limited ("Huiyuan Cowins Technology", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 1116.HK) is pleased to announce that on 3 October 2025, it has officially signed a cooperation agreement with Environmental Process Systems Limited ("EPS"), an international leading phase-change energy storage technology supplier. This move marks the official alliance of both parties to enter the energy storage market in China. Leveraging complementary advantages in technology, resources, and markets, both parties will jointly promote the commercialization and industrial standardization of phase-change energy storage technology in China, helping Huiyuan Cowins Technology establish a benchmark position in the industry and continue to lead the energy storage market. Patented Technology Focuses on Multi-Scenario Applications to Capture Energy Storage Market in China According to the signed cooperation agreement, Huiyuan Cowins Technology (through its subsidiary, Guangzhou Mayer Corporation Limited) holds 70% of the shares in Mayer Technology, while EPS holds 30% of the shares, injecting key technologies into the cooperation. The patented technologies cover multiple high-potential industries including agriculture, industrial, and commerce, encompassing Chilled Water Air Conditioning Applications, Passive Cooling, Heating Applications, Cold Storage Load Shifting, and Temperature Controlled Logistics. Among these, in the data center sector, it can support waste heat recovery and energy regulation to improve energy utilization rates; in central air conditioning, it enables peak loads to enhance overall system efficiency. In cold chain logistics, it reduces cold capacity losses and extends product freshness, while in agricultural facilities, it ensures stable crop growth through intelligent temperature control. In addition, both parties will strengthen emerging application directions such as mobile thermal storage/cooling vehicles continuously expanding market boundaries and seizing the initiative in industry development.

Complementary Strengths of Both Parties to Accelerate Technology Localization The Group possesses a deep industrial foundation in the Chinese market, extensive customer resources, and mature mass production capabilities, particularly with a stable customer base in China's traditional materials processing sector. It has also established strong cooperative relationships with official institutions such as the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and data center operators, as well as key industry clients. This strategic cooperation will enable EPS's internationally leading patented technology to quickly enter the Chinese market and achieve localized production and application. PCM Products Kickstart End-User Applications, with Synergy in Industrial Value Chain Driving Long-Term Leadership As a core application carrier for phase-change energy storage technology, the phase change energy storage material ("PCM") ice plates achieve precise temperature control in the -20°C to 25°C range, widely used in professional scenarios such as cold chain logistics temperature control, biopharmaceutical transportation, and food and beverage constant-temperature delivery. The rollout of this modular product not only marks Mayer Technology's strategic layout at the application of the phase-change energy storage industry chain but also accelerates the formation of a full-chain collaborative ecosystem from "R&D technology - material production - end-user application". Product Advantages Stand Out with Key Metrics Leading the Market Relying on EPS's internationally leading patented technology, the phase change energy storage products and solutions launched by Mayer Technology, the Group's subsidiary demonstrate advantages far surpassing existing market products in key metrics such as cold storage density and temperature control precision. EPS's PCM products feature high energy density and stable phase change temperatures, enabling greater energy storage effects in smaller volumes, with energy storage efficiency improved by over 30% and strong stability. Additionally, the product temperature range is extremely broad, offering customers with corresponding solutions from -100°C deep cold environments to 885°C high-temperature scenarios to meet diverse application needs across the energy storage market. In terms of temperature control precision, the technology can strictly control temperature fluctuations within ±1°C, which is more precise and energy-efficient compared to conventional materials. The materials have been verified through long-term applications, offering long service life, safety, non-toxicity, and compliance with sustainable development requirements. With these advantages, the Group can provide customers with higher-value-added energy storage solutions, reduce long-term operational energy consumption, enhance customer stickiness, and grant the Group stronger bargaining power in new project bids and long-term cooperation, further elevating market pricing power. With the deepening of the Group's localized production capacity layout, leveraging China's complete manufacturing support system and cost advantages, both parties will continue to develop high-value-added application scenarios, drive order fulfilment in more niche markets, and open up diversified revenue sources for the Group. At this stage, market feedback on the phase-change energy storage products and solutions launched by Mayer Technology has been generally positive, with enterprises from multiple different industry sectors expressing clear intentions regarding cooperation. Based on current market trends and business development plans, the Group's management expects that the phase change energy storage business will contribute significant financial increments to the Group in 2026, becoming one of the important business segments supporting the Group's development. Mr. Tai Yiu Kuen, Kevin, the Chief Executive Officer of Huiyuan Cowins Technology Group Limited stated, "The partnership between the Group and EPS achieves deep integration of international cutting-edge technology and Chinese market resources, focusing on the R&D and applications of phase change energy storage technology, building industry standards, and promoting the development of energy storage industry in China. This cooperation represents a major breakthrough for the Group in technological innovation and energy saving and emission reduction, consolidating its industry-leading position and helping it stride toward the ranks of global leaders in phase change energy storage. Leveraging domestic policy and market advantages, Huiyuan Cowins Technology will focus on high-energy-consumption scenarios, leverage local resource channels to enhance competitiveness. In the future, it will accelerate technology upgrades, expand production capacity, and explore global markets, aspiring to become a global leading provider of energy storage technology solutions." Mr. Zafer Ure, the Founder of Environmental Process Systems Limited, expressed high expectations for this strategic cooperation, stating, "China's energy storage market is in a golden period of rapid growth, and its demand for efficient, low-carbon energy storage technology perfectly aligns with EPS's expertise in the phase-change energy storage. Over the past decades, EPS has focused on the R&D and repeated validation of core patents in phase-change energy storage, from chilled water air conditioning systems to cold chain transportation temperature control. Our technologies have been verified for their efficiency and stability in multi-scenario applications globally. About Huiyuan Cowins Technology Group Limited Huiyuan Cowins Technology Group Limited (stock code: 1116.HK) has been deeply engaged in the steel pipe and steel sector for over 30 years and is a benchmark brand in China's stainless steel water pipe industry, with full-chain capabilities in "independent R&D - production manufacturing." Its main businesses cover stainless steel water pipes and fittings, carbon steel plate shearing, pipeline direct drinking water solutions, and extend to the phase change energy storage technology field. Since 2023, the Group has accelerated its expansion into the energy storage business, focusing on the R&D and production of phase-change energy storage materials (PCM), providing customized cold storage and heat storage solutions for customers in various industries. The company was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2004. For more details, please visit its official company website: https://www.hctechgp.com . 23/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

