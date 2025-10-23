Rockwell Automation to Showcase Data-Driven Solutions and Insights for Efficient Energy Impact at ADIPEC 2025

Focus on Operational Excellence, Cybersecure Operations and Sustainability Across Upstream, Midstream, LNG and Energy OEMs

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, will participate at ADIPEC 2025, demonstrating how integrated process and power solutions, secure digital architectures and intelligent remote operations help energy producers accelerate performance, refine cyber resilience and advance sustainable business models from wellhead to export terminal.

"Energy leaders are asking for measurable and scalable outcomes, not isolated pilots," said Ediz Eren, regional vice president, Middle East, Türkiye & Africa, Rockwell Automation. "Our approach connects plant-wide control, electrical power, safety and analytics in a single, open architecture so operators can see, decide and act faster. The result is improved data availability, optimal energy intensity and a security posture suited to today's threat landscape, delivered with partners who understand the realities of energy operations."

At ADIPEC, 3-6 November in Abu Dhabi, Rockwell Automation will spotlight three outcome pillars:

Operational excellence: Unified control of process and power, real-time diagnostics and KPI-driven decision support to cut downtime, compress cycle times and optimise energy use.

Zero-trust-aligned architectures, asset visibility and threat detection designed for high-risk OT environments. Cyber consultants will share practical steps to help secure legacy infrastructure, enable remote operations safely and align with evolving regulations such as NIS2. Sustainability at scale: Energy management, predictive analytics and advanced control to reduce flaring, increase electrical efficiency and support emissions management, extending to energy-transition applications such as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), and green hydrogen through scalable automation and technology stacks.

These priorities reflect findings from a recent Rockwell Automation-commissioned industry outlook highlighting AI, IoT and cybersecurity as key drivers of digital transformation across the oil and gas value chain, with adoption shifting from isolated deployments to integrated digital ecosystems.

Rockwell Automation's PartnerNetwork ecosystem and energy-specialist collaborators will join on stand to showcase integrated solutions across upstream, midstream, LNG and new energy.

"Customers want tested solutions that reduce project risk and deliver lifecycle value," Eren continued. "By combining our integrated architecture with partner innovation, we help producers and equipment manufacturers standardize designs, enable virtual commissioning and support remote diagnostics, shortening time-to-first-oil or gas and improving total cost of ownership."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com

