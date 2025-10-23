Demonstrates Operational Discipline

Maintains Stable CARR, and Reaffirms FY 25 Growth Outlook

Regulatory News:

MotorK plc (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK", the "Group" or the "Company"), a leading SaaS provider to the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, today announced its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Committed Annual Recurring Revenue (CARR1): €36 million in Q3 25, stable compared to the restated CARR in the same period last year. The uplift of €5.6 million in gross CARR year-to-date was almost entirely offset by churn in the retail segment and phasing-out non-core legacy retail customers.

Reported Revenue:€30.5 million in the first nine months of 2025, compared to €30.3 million in the same period of 2024.

Recurring Revenue: in the first 9 months of 2025 amounted to €23.8 million, accounting for 78% of Reported Revenue.

Cost Efficiency: 6% year-on-year cost base reduction to €27.7 million compared to €29.5 million last year, driven by a 15% decrease in FTE to 326 and a more efficient management of software licences.

Cash EBITDA:positive for Q3 25, marking an important milestone of the Group's path to profitability two months ahead of expectations and marking a higher than 50% improvement compared to the same period last year.

New Chief Revenue Officer (CRO): Xavier Vandame joined the Group as CRO in August, bringing with him over 30 years of automotive industry experience in driving growth, customer partnerships and innovation in complex sales ecosystems around the world.

Amir Rosentuler, Executive Chairman and Ad Interim CEO, commented: "This is a crucial moment for MotorK, as our disciplined approach to cost management has allowed us to achieve a positive Cash EBITDA in Q3. At the same time, we continued to review our internal processes, specifically de-risking our customer base and laying a healthier foundation for the future. It's important to distinguish this essential effort from our underlying commercial traction, which remains solid, as demonstrated by the €5.6 million in Gross CARR added this year.

Looking ahead, we are focused on execution. Our sales pipeline is robust, and we are thrilled to have welcomed our new Chief Revenue Officer, whose extensive track record in the global automotive industry will be instrumental in converting these opportunities into sustainable growth. We have work to do, but the path is clear. The entire team is aligned and focused on building a profitable, long-term business."

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND OUTLOOK

The robust operational performance in the third quarter reinforces our confidence in the Group's strategy and long-term trajectory. The platform's value proposition continues to resonate strongly across the automotive industry, evidenced by a Gross CARR increase of €1.9 million in Q3, bringing the year-to-date total to €5.6 million. This sustained momentum demonstrates significant demand for our integrated solutions and our ability to attract new customers.

During the quarter, the Company's Net New CARR was impacted by churn, mainly in the retail segment. In addition to this, and in line with the efforts initiated in the past months, we intensified our focus towards enhancing operational efficiency and high-value, scalable customer segments that support our long-term SaaS model. This is a crucial step towards de-risking the balance sheet and improving the overall quality of the revenue base.

Looking ahead, our commercial pipeline remains strong at over €12.1 million. The sales traction demonstrated in recent quarters, combined with the launch in Q4 of the new customer success manager role, focused on product adoption and retention, and the strategic leadership of our new Chief Revenue Officer, provide a solid foundation for future growth. Consequently, management reaffirms its commitment to achieving a low single-digit year-over-year revenue growth by the end of fiscal year 2025.

On the profitability front, our disciplined approach to cost management has yielded significant results. Strategic initiatives, including merging teams to enhance efficiency, reducing procedural handshakes, optimizing software license usage, along with a 15% reduction in FTE to 326, contributed to a 6% year-on-year reduction in our cost structure. This drove a positive Cash EBITDA for Q3, marking a significant milestone in our path to sustainable profitability, two months ahead of expectations.

Although seasonality in Q4 may lead to a slight negative Cash EBITDA position, we are confident that the structural improvements made this year are building a leaner, more resilient business poised for profitable growth.

NEXT PUBLICATION: FY 2025 TRADING UPDATE

MotorK will post its financial publication schedule on the Company website by year end.

Q3 2025 UNAUDITED REVENUES BY PRODUCT AND SERVICES LINE In k€ Sep-25 Sep-24 restated y.o.y. change SaaS platform 23,499 22,552 4% Digital Marketing 5,978 6,601 -9% Other 1,023 1,131 -10% Revenues 30,500 30,284 1%

Q3 2025 UNAUDITED RECURRING AND NON RECURRING REVENUES In k€ Sep-25 Sep-24 restated y.o.y. change SaaS Recurring 23,072 22,529 2% Other recurring 728 1,501 -51% Recurring revenues 23,800 24,030 -1% % Recurring on Revenues 78% 79% -1% Contract start-up 427 59 624% Digital 5,272 5,572 -5% Other 1,001 623 61% Non Recurring revenues 6,700 6,254 7% Revenues 30,500 30,284 1%

Q3 2025 UNAUDITED REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHY* In k€ Sep-25 Sep-24 restated y.o.y. change Italy 20,318 19,693 3% Spain 2,728 2,699 1% France 4,076 4,309 -5% Germany 1,549 1,782 -13% Benelux 1,829 1,801 2% Revenues 30,500 30,284 1% *It represents revenues broken down by the countries in which the legal entities are established, independently of the geographical location of the customers.

Forward-looking information and disclaimer

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Other than reported financial results and historical information, all statements included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy and management plans and objectives for future operations, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets", "plans", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "projects", "will", "may", "would", "could" or "should", or words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, projections and key assumptions about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond MotorK's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the behavior of other market participants and the actions of governmental regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Other than as required by applicable law or the applicable rules of any exchange on which our securities may be traded, we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important information

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

ABOUT MOTORK PLC

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with approximately 326 employees and offices in eight countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK is a company registered in England and Wales. Registered office: 5th Floor One New Change, London, England, EC4M 9AF Company Registration: 9259000. For more information: www.motork.io or investors.motork.io.

_______________________________ 1 Committed ARR ("CARR") includes ARR and Committed Recurring Revenues ("CRR"). CRR refers to signed contracts to be delivered and billed. Annual Recurring Revenues ("ARR") is defined as the yearly subscription value of the customer base at the end of the reporting period.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251022148079/en/

Contacts:

MotorK Investor Relations

Boaz Zilberman

boaz.zilberman@motork.io

+972 532 819 810