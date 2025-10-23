

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Kuehne & Nagel International (KHNGY) released a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at CHF725 million, or CHF6.10 per share. This compares with CHF885 million, or CHF7.46 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to CHF18.522 billion from CHF18.041 billion last year.



Kuehne & Nagel International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF725 Mln. vs. CHF885 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF6.10 vs. CHF7.46 last year. -Revenue: CHF18.522 Bln vs. CHF18.041 Bln last year.



