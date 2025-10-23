

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish banking major Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB or SEB (SEBYF.OB) reported Thursday lower profit in its third quarter amid weak total operating income.



In the third quarter, net profit declined 19 percent to 7.68 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 9.45 billion kronor. Earnings per share fell to 3.83 kronor from 4.57 kronor a year ago.



Operating profit fell 18 percent to 9.72 billion kronor from 11.82 billion kronor last year.



Total operating income was 18.66 billion kronor, down 11 percent from 20.91 billion kronor in the prior year.



