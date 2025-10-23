Anzeige
WKN: 859768 | ISIN: SE0000148884 | Ticker-Symbol: SEBA
Tradegate
23.10.25 | 08:02
16,780 Euro
+1,11 % +0,185
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEB AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,58016,99508:03
16,58016,99508:03
SEB AB A
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEB AB A16,780+1,11 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.