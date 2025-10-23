Anzeige
Vaisala Group: Vaisala's financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2026

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
October 23, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala's financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2026

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release, Half Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports during 2026 as follows:

  • February 12, 2026: Financial Statement Release 2025
  • April 24, 2026: Interim Report January-March 2026
  • July 21, 2026: Half Year Financial Report 2026
  • October 27, 2026: Interim Report January-September 2026

The Annual Report 2025 will be published at vaisala.com on week 9, 2026.

Vaisala Corporation's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting.

Additional information
Niina Ala-Luopa
+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com
Vaisala Corporation

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com


