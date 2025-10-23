

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to near 2-week lows of 176.85 against the euro and 152.57 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 176.41 and 151.99, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 2-day lows of 203.39 and 191.29 from Wednesday's closing quotes 202.91 and 190.90, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to near 2-week lows of 98.98 and 108.98 from yesterday's closing quotes of 98.61 and 108.66, respectively.



The yen edged down to 87.48 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 87.17.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 178.00 against the euro, 154.00 against the greenback, 205.00 against the pound, 192.00 against the franc, 101.00 against the aussie, 110.00 against the loonie and 88.00 against the kiwi.



